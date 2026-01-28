Galaxy S26 series to get display privacy feature? Samsung confirms the new tech

Over the past couple of months, several leaks and rumours have focused on the new features and upgrades that the next Galaxy S26 series may bring to the table. Amongst all, Samsung has now confirmed the most talked-about feature. The tech giant has revealed that the next smartphone series will get a new layer of privacy to shield your phone. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold sale begins on January 30 in the US at THIS shocking price: Check details

There must have been several instances when you were travelling in a bus or metro or simply waiting in a line or elevator, and someone looked into your phone. It is surely annoying, and it can reveal sensitive information. Samsung’s display privacy feature will give you space to message anyone or enter a password even in public. Also Read: Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition for Winter Olympics 2026 athletes: Design, features

Samsung Display Privacy: How will it work?

Samsung says that the feature will give you freedom to decide what works best for you. In simple terms, you will be able to customise the display guard feature with specific apps. “With multiple settings for adjusting visibility, you can limit what others can see based on the level of privacy protection you need,” Samsung mentioned. Moreover, you will also be able to choose which part of the experience you want to hide. For example, if you want to hide the notification pop-ups, you can simply hide them via customisation whenever you access it. Also Read: Samsung plans 1 million Galaxy Wide Fold units as Apple’s foldable iPhone nears

Samsung Galaxy S26 series to get it?

While Samsung hasn’t mentioned anything about the Galaxy S26 series announcing the new display privacy feature, however, the several leaks and rumours hinted that the upcoming flagship series will get this privacy addition.

Plus, it is all about timing. Samsung announced the new feature just ahead of the expected Galaxy S26 series launch, which is rumoured to debut on 25th February (official date is still awaited). That means the upcoming series will be the first to get the taste of the latest features. However, it is not clear whether the entire lineup will get the display privacy or if it will only be the top-end Ultra member.