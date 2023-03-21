comscore Demand for premium 5G smartphones in India is rising: TM Roh
    News

    Galaxy S23 series to stay in demand in India despite slowdown, says Samsung's TM Roh

    Mobiles

    The premium smartphone market in India is set to grow despite the economic slowdown, Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics said.

    Highlights

    • Samsung's TM Roh says premium smartphone is set to grow in India.
    • The Samsung executive said that this will happen despite global economic slowdown.
    • He said that 5G smartphone market is expected to grow in India by 60 percent.
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Display

    The premium smartphone market in India is set to grow despite the economic slowdown, Dr T.M. Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said on Monday. Also Read - Airtel introduces unlimited 5G data for prepaid, postpaid users: How to claim this offer

    Rising adoption of 5G smartphones and global consumer trend to buy smartphones that are more reliable will lead to growth in the Indian market, Dr Roh told IANS. Also Read - Samsung may begin producing 3rd Gen 4nm chips soon

    “Demand for premium smartphones, with a price tag of over $400 in India, is rising quickly as the 5G network expands. The 5G smartphone market here is expected to grow by over 60 per cent in 2023, with the premium smartphone market projected to grow by more than 30 per cent,” he elaborated. Also Read - Jio is offering unlimited 5G data with its Rs 2999 prepaid plan: Check details

    Samsung recently said it had notched over 140,000 pre-bookings for its premium Galaxy S23 series in just 24 hours in India, twice the number of pre-bookings it received for Galaxy S22 series last year.

    “It is being very well received by Indian customers, especially the Galaxy S23 Ultra in green,” he said.

    Dr Roh, the youngest President ever appointed at Samsung, said the Indian smartphone market will keep growing and Samsung will be there for the ride.

    According to analysts, India will have nearly 1 billion smartphone users by 2026, driven by rapid adoption of smartphones in young consumers. India has over 600 million Gen MZ consumers, the largest in the world.

    Dr Roh said Samsung will continue to invest in its R&D center in India and advance the smart factory technology at its manufacturing center in India.

    “2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Korea and India’s diplomatic relationship. I am looking forward to the next 50 years and please continue to show your love and support for Galaxy products, which are created with effort, dedication and innovation,” he added.

    — IANS

    • Published Date: March 21, 2023 9:33 AM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Demand for premium 5G smartphones in India is rising: TM Roh

    Amazon to cut 9,000 jobs in second round of layoffs, says report

    AI platform market for healthcare industry to reach $4.3 bn in 2024: Report

    WhatsApp releases bug fix update for issue with notifications on iOS

    Airtel introduces new postpaid plans in India: Check details

    The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

    Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

    WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

    Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

    Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
    WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
    Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features