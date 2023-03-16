Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G launched in India: Check details

Samsung, a day after introducing the Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G smartphones, has launched these smartphones in India. The newly launched smartphones join Samsung’s extensive line of A-series smartphones, which also include the Galaxy A73 5G and the Galaxy A23 5G. They are the successors to last year’s Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G with 120Hz AMOLED display launched

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G India price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G comes in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite and Awesome Silver colour variants. It comes in two storage variants. While the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 30,999, the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 32,999. Samsung is offering a cashback of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of these phones, which will reduce the effective price of the 8GB + 128GB variant to Rs 27,999, and the the 8GB + 256GB variant to Rs 29,999. Samsung is also offering a discount of Rs 2,500 as a part of the Samsung Upgrade offer. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G design and specs surface before launch

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, it will be available in India in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite and Awesome Violet colour variants. This phone too comes in two storage variants. While the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 38,999, the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 40,999. The company is offering a cashback of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy A54 5G. This will reduce the effective price of the 8GB + 128GB variant to Rs 35,999, and the the 8GB + 256GB variant to Rs 37,999. Samsung is also offering a discount of Rs 2,500 as a part of the Samsung Upgrade offer. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 prices leaked, but launch date still unclear

As far as availability is concerned, SamsungSamsung may begin producing 3rd Gen 4nm chips soon said that interested buyers can pre-reserve the Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G smartphones March 16 to March 27. During this time period, they will the Galaxy Buds Live at a price of Rs 999 as a part of a special offer. These phones will go on sale in India via Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online platforms starting March 28, 2023. Samsung said that both these devices will be available with easy EMI options.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G specifications

Samsung’s newly launched smartphones have a lot in common. Both the phones, that is, the Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G come with glass back and a floating camera setup with a metal camera deco that matches the device’s colour. Apart from this, the two devices come with IP67 rating and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection in the front. The Galaxy A54 5G also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back panel.

Both the phones come with a super-AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and they come with a 5,000mAh battery, which the company says lasts for around two days. On the audio front, the Galaxy A54 sports Dolby-engineered stereo speakers.

On the camera front, the Galaxy A54 5G comes with a 50MP primary that is coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Galaxy A34, on the other hand, comes with a 48MP primary lens that is coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Both the phones also come with a 5MP macro lens. Furthermore, both the devices run Samsung’s One UI 5.1.