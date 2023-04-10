comscore
    Foldable phones in Rs 60,000-75,000 range to grow 5 times by 2026

    A new report said that the overall growth in foldable smartphone shipments will contribute to further growth momentum for the premium smartphone market.

    Oppo Find N2 Flip Cover

    Representational image of the Oppo Find N2 Flip

    Foldable smartphones in the price range of Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000 are expected to grow five times by 2026 in India, a new report said on Monday. According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), the year 2023 will witness the rise of a new breed of foldable smartphones in the price range of Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000, accounting for potentially 10 percent of the overall foldable smartphone market. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip goes on sale in India today: Pricing, offers, specifications

    “With growing adoption of foldable smartphones and increasing competition amongst OEMs, the average selling price (ASP) for foldable phones is anticipated to drop further by 12-15 percent in 2023. CMR estimates posit to the Rs 60,000-75,000 price bracket to be the sweet spot for OEMs,” said Menka Kumari, Analyst- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip to go on sale tomorrow: Check price, offers, and specs

    The report said that the overall growth in foldable smartphone shipments will contribute to further growth momentum for the premium smartphone market. In 2023, the overall foldable market will grow over 65 percent (year-over-year), despite macro headwinds. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip India price to be announced on March 13: How much it might cost

    Samsung will continue to enjoy a lead growth momentum in the foldable segment, according to the report.

    “Until now, Samsung has been steering foldable market growth. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip have continued to gain consumer acceptance, especially, the latest, fourth-generation models. With increasing technology and market maturity, the foldable market is potentially poised for massification,” said Shipra Sinha, Analyst- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research.

    Further, the report said that 8 in 10 smartphone buyers were positive and open to factoring in a foldable phone in their future smartphone purchases.

    With each passing generation of foldable phones, consumer confidence has increased owing to greater device durability, especially the hinge (58 percent), and features, such as water and dust resistance (45 percent).

    In the previous annual foldable phones report, four in every five consumers pointed to being concerned by pricing.

    IANS

    • Published Date: April 10, 2023 6:07 PM IST
