ChatGPT, one of the most popular AI chatbots, lets you use your voice to make queries, in addition to textual inputs. The standard process involves enabling voice conversations from the ChatGPT app installed on your phone. A new tool makes accessing the voice assistant easier and eliminates the need to open the app every time you want to interact. However, this tool will be available only to Nothing Phone users. According to Nothing CEO Carl Pei, users of both Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Phone (2) can access the ChatGPT voice assistant right from their phone’s Quick Settings.

“Delightful experience,” wrote Pei on X (formerly Twitter). A video posted by him showed how the tool would work. Essentially, a user has to just tap on the widget either from the screen or Quick Settings. This would trigger the voice assistant, similar to Google Assistant, Samsung’s Bixby, and Amazon’s Alexa. But you would need the ChatGPT on your phone. To install it, go to the Play Store and install the app on your Nothing Phone (1) or Phone (2).

The new ChatGPT voice shortcut was first spotted by Android enthusiast Mishaal Rahman, who posted the related details on X last week. According to his findings, the ChatGPT voice assistant will work on all Android devices. That means even though Nothing Phone users can now access it, users of other phones will also get the functionality eventually. It is also noteworthy that the voice assistant will work only when you summon it and will not replace the default digital voice assistant on your phone. This assistant will also not be able to perform phone-related tasks, such as turning on the flashlight or changing the volume.

In related news, OpenAI has announced a new chat feature for ChatGPT’s paid subscribers, allowing them to invoke GPTs in a chat anytime. When a user types “@” in a chat, a list of GPTs will appear. They can choose a GPT of their choice and this chatbot app will have full access to the chat. OpenAI says a user can invoke one GPT at a time. “This allows you to add relevant GPTs with the full context of the conversation,” said OpenAI on X.