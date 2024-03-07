Xiaomi has officially launched the much-awaited Xiaomi 14 Series in India. The series consists of the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The former is a compact flagship phone, while the latter is the most powerful Xiaomi phone so far. Some of the highlights of the series include an LTPO AMOLED display, Leica co-branded cameras, and a Snapdragon flagship chipset. Let’s take a look at the price, offers, and full specs.

READ MORE Xiaomi 14 may cost about the same as iPhone 15 in India

Xiaomi 14 Series India price, offers, and availability

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is priced at Rs 99,999 for 16GB + 512GB variant. Buyers can get a Rs 5,000 bank offer and a Rs 5,000 exchange offer. The device will go on sale from April 12. It will be available in Black and White colours.

Xiaomi 14 is priced at Rs 69,999 with offers. It has a Rs 5,000 bank offer and a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus taking the effective price down to Rs 59,999. The device will go on sale from March 11. It has three colour options – Jade Green, Classic White, and Black.

Xiaomi 14 buyers will get free screen replacement in the first 6 months of the purchase.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 specifications

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is made up of a single block of aluminum. It has a 6.73-inch Quad-curved LTPO AMOLED screen. The 12-bit LTPO AMOLED panel has thin bezels, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a 2K resolution of 3200 x 1400 pixels. The panel has 3000 nits of peak brightness and Xiaomi Shield Glass protection. The panel has HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The screen further doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

As for the Xiaomi 14, it is made up of a glass back with an aluminium framing. It features a compact form factor having a 6.36-inch 12-bit LTPO flat AMOLED display. The punch-hole immersive screen has slim bezels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It has a 1.5k resolution of 2670 x 1200 pixels and 3000 nits of peak brightness. Other screen features are the same as the Ultra.

The camera is one of the prowesses of the Xiaomi 14 phone. The series has a Leica co-branded camera system on the back. The Ultra has a quad-camera system with a 50MP LYT-900 1-inch type main sensor. It is assisted by a 50MP 75mm telephoto lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens.

The vanilla Xiaomi 14’s triple-rear camera setup goes by a 50MP main lens with OIS support, a 50MP 75mm telephoto lens with OIS support, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor with 115-degree FoV. Both have a 32MP front camera for selfies. The series can shoot 8K video at 24fps from the rear camera and 4K video at 60fps from the front camera.

Powering the series is a 4nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core chipset. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Ultra packs a Dual-channel IceLoop cooling system to maintain the temperatures when gaming.

The Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless HyperCharge support. Xiaomi 14 houses a 4,610mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless HyperCharge support. It boots on Android 14 OS with HyperOS on top.

As for connectivity, it has dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and GNSS suite. It also has NFC for one-tap payments. The series has a USB-C port with Gen 3.2 speeds.