Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate arrive in India: Check details

Asus today launched the ROG Phone 7 series smartphones in India. The newly launched ROG Phone 7 series includes two smartphones — vanilla ROG Phone 7 and the smarter ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The ROG Phone 7 series is the successor to last year’s ROG Phone 6 series, which includes the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro, and it comes with top-of-the-line features such as an AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 system-on-chip (SoC), up to 12GB of RAM and 6,000mAh battery. Also Read - Apple sees worst dip in Mac sales as pandemic-driven demand slows

Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate India price and availability

The ROG Phone 7 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage starts at Rs 74,999. It will be available in India in both in Phantom Black and Storm White colour variants. On the other hand, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and ROG Vision OLED display technology will be available at a price of Rs 99,999 in a single white-coloured variant in India. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 7 could cost anywhere between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000

As far as availability is concerned, the ROG Phone 7 and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate will be available for sale in India starting May 2023. Interested buyers can register for buying these smartphones at Vijay Sales stores and www.vijaysales.com starting today. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 7 Pro looks similar to the ROG Phone 6: See pictures

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20.4:9, a resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 24.3ms touch latency, 1200 nits of peak brightness and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC that is coupled with Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. It runs Android 13 mobile operating system. It also comes with a ROG AeroActive Cooler 7 for better gaming experience.

Coming to the cameras, the phone has a 50MP primary camera with Sony’s IMX766 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide, and an 5MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. The phone is capable of recording up to 8K videos in UHD resolution at 24 fps for main rear camera. For audio, the phone has symmetrical dual front-facing speakers with Dirac HD sound and a five-magnet stereo speaker with Cirrus Logic amplifier for louder, deeper and less distorted sound effect. And for connectivity, it has 6GHz WiFi, Bluetooth, support for Qualcomm aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless, Wi-Fi Direct and NFC.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 5.0 and PD Charging. Asus ships a 65W ROG HyperCharge QC 4.0 power adapter in the box.

Asus ROG Phone 7 specifications

On the other hand, the ROG Phone 7 with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 24.3ms touch latency, 1200 nits of peak brightness and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC that is coupled with Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS4.0 storage. It runs Android 13 and it has 50MP + 13MP + 5MP camera system at the back and a 32MP camera in the front. For battery it has a 6,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 5.0 and PD Charging.