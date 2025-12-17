Apple’s Next iPhone Air Could Add Second Camera, Launch At A Lower Price

Apple is reportedly reworking its slim iPhone Air after the first-generation model failed to create the impact the company had hoped for. The next version – expected to be called the iPhone Air 2 – is said to bring a few important changes, including an extra rear camera and a more accessible price tag. The first iPhone Air, launched earlier this year as Apple’s thinnest phone, struggled with demand despite its design focus. Also Read: Apple Is Bringing This Change To The App Store In 2026

iPhone Air 2 May Get a Dual Camera Setup

A report published by The Information claims that Apple is developing a redesigned iPhone Air with two rear cameras. The second lens is expected to join the 48MP main camera that’s already on the current model. It’s one of the more meaningful changes Apple is reportedly working on, and should help address complaints from users who felt the single-camera setup was too limiting. Also Read: Apple Could Move Selfie Camera On iPhone 18 Pro And iPhone Fold In 2026: Know The Reason

The report also indicates that Apple may launch the iPhone Air 2 at a lower price than the current model. The first-generation iPhone Air starts at $999 in the US and Rs 1,19,900 in India, so a price drop could make the Air lineup more competitive in the already packed premium segment. Also Read: Massive Apple Leak Reveals 30+ Products, Including Foldable iPhone, New Macs, iPads, And More

Redesign Reportedly Triggered by Weak Sales

People familiar with the matter told the publication that Apple halted the trial production of the iPhone Air 2 last month. The phone was initially planned for a late-2026 launch. Internally codenamed V62, the refreshed model is now being targeted for a Spring 2027 release. Trial production could begin again in March, reportedly handled by Luxshare at its Kunshan facility.

The report adds that Apple has several other iPhones in development for the 2026-2027 window – at least eight models in total.

What the Current iPhone Air Offers

The first-generation iPhone Air features a 6.5-inch ProMotion display, Apple’s A19 Pro chip, an 18MP front camera, and a slim 5.6mm frame paired with a 3,149mAh battery. Analysts have previously noted that it has been the slowest-selling model in the new iPhone lineup.