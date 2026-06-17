Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone could launch in 2027 alongside camera-equipped AirPods and foldable iPhone

Apple is reportedly all set to prepare for its ambitious hardware lineup in the coming years. As per a new report, the tech giant is planning to bring a redesigned 20th anniversary iPhone, foldable iPhone or iPhone Ultra, camera-equipped AirPods, and a new AI-powered wearable for 2027. Also Read: Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone May Go Fully Bezel-Less: What To Expect

While the company has not officially confirmed anything about launching these products, the devices are still making rounds on the internet for being in advanced stages of development. If this happens, then it could mark a major expansion of the company’s wearable technology as well as artificial intelligence. Also Read: Apple’s Bezel-Less iPhone Might Be Delayed Until 2030: Here’s What We Know

The lineup is expected to be tested alongside iOS 28 and could represent the company’s biggest refresh cycles since the launch of the first and original iPhone.

Apple’s anniversary iPhone could bring the biggest redesign in years

One of the most talked about centerpiece in Apple’s 2027 roadmap is a special iPhone designed to celebrate the 20th anniversary. As outlined in the report, the device could feature an edge-to-edge display along with curved glass, wrapped around the sides. This will create a more seamless design as compared to the current models available in the market.

The 20th anniversary devices are codenamed V73 and V74. Both are expected to arrive as successors to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both the expected models are said to be powered by the Apple’s next-gen 2nm A21 chipset, delivering significant improvements in power efficiency and performance.

If this redesign materializes, then it would mark on of the most dramatic visual changes so far to the iPhone since Apple introduced iPhone X in 2017.

What makes Apple’s anniversary iPhone special?

Apple’s anniversary iPhone is anticipated to bring company’s latest hardware and design innovations. The latest report indicates that the device could feature an almost bezel-free appearance and curved glass construction. Coupled with this, there will be an advanced components designed to support future AI experiences.

The launch in 2027 will also carry symbolic significance for Apple, as the origina iPhone debuted in 2007 and everyone knows how it transformed the smartphone industry. This means the 20th anniversary edition will be an opportunity for Apple o highlight how far the product has evolved over the two decades.

Foldable iPhone

Apple is also believed to be continuing to invest in foldable smartphones. The company is on the way to a second generation foldable iPhone, code named V78, according to the report.

The introduction would help Apple be more competitive in the booming foldable smartphone market.

Apple is advancing wearable technology

The report also indicates that Apple is developing more devices with AI capabilities than just AirPods.

Some of them include smart glasses that could be a contender to Meta’s AI-powered eyeglasses. The glasses are said to have enhanced cameras capable of taking photos and videos and will also be able to provide AI-powered experiences.

Apple is also working on other wearable ideas, like a pendant that houses a camera and could make extensive use of artificial intelligence and computer vision.

iOS 28

Many of these future products are said to be internally tested with iOS 28, code named Bell. The software is supposed to serve as the basis for further development of Siri’s capabilities, Visual Intelligence functionality and integration into Apple’s growing ecosystem of devices.

According to reports, some of Apple’s products, such as the camera-equipped AirPods, may have fallen behind schedule due to delays in the development of Siri and AI.