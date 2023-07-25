If you use an iPhone, there is a new update that you should download and install immediately. Apple has rolled out iOS 16.6, alongside macOS 13.5 and watchOS 9.6, to patch security flaws in the iPhone that are likely being exploited actively. Apple says the vulnerabilities were affecting its Neural Engine, Find My service, and kernel-level patches and could already be exploited, giving hackers remote access to compromise the security of an affected iPhone.

Since the vulnerabilities sound serious, the iOS 16.6 update becomes critical for all iPhone users. Similarly, those with a Mac, an Apple TV, and an Apple Watch should also update their devices to the latest software to fix the vulnerabilities.

To update your iPhone, go to Settings, followed by a tap on General. Now, tap Software Update. Your iPhone will automatically show you an update waiting to be downloaded and installed. Tap Download and Install to continue with the installation process. Before you do that, ensure that your iPhone has enough battery and is connected to high-speed internet for no interruptions. Apple also advises that the iPhone data should be backed up before performing a software update.

Apple has elaborated on how these vulnerabilities affect some of its critical functions that support all its devices. The company said that the security flaws in its Neural Engine, which is the technology that Apple uses to process natural language and on-device machine learning on its devices, could allow hackers to compromise the security of the device through malicious code. There was also a flaw in the Find My network that could allow hackers to intercept private information such as sensitive location.

Since these vulnerabilities affect iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch, all the new software updates include the patch. However, the macOS 13.5 update also includes security patches to iron out vulnerabilities that could allow a hacker to use a sandboxed process to bypass security restrictions or allow an app to access sensitive data using the Voice Memos app.