Apple rolls out another new iPhone software: Why it's important

Apple rolled out iOS 17 for all eligible iPhone models earlier this month, bringing a spate of new features such as NameDrop and Live Stickers. A few days later, the iPhone maker rolled out a small yet important software update to address some vulnerabilities. Last week, there was another update meant only for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. It addressed the issue occurring when customers transferred data from one iPhone to another. That same update is now available for all compatible models. The software version is iOS 17.0.2 and you should immediately download it.

iOS 17.0.2 software update

The latest software update for iOS 17 compatible iPhone models does not fix any security issues, so it is not as critical. However, it is recommended that you install iOS 17.0.2 to avoid any performance issues on your iPhone. Apple has rolled out the update after several customers complained that their device got stuck on the Apple logo after trying to restore the backup from an old iPhone. On some units, according to a 9to5Mac report, the iOS 17.0.2 software update was available right at the setup process, but because the customers ignored the update, the issue emerged for them.

According to the release notes for build number 21A351, the new update fixes a problem that may “prevent transferring data directly from another iPhone during setup.” That means this bug will affect users who are transferring data from an old iPhone to a new one, most likely the iPhone 15. It is, thus, important to install the software update on your old iPhone, as well as the new iPhone 15 to ensure a seamless data transfer between them.

But you should keep in mind that this update is meant for eligible iPhone models only and facilitates data transfer from them to the new iPhone 15. If you are upgrading from an ineligible iPhone such as iPhone X to iPhone 15, you may not experience the data transfer issue at all.

Meanwhile, Apple has also released watchOS 10.0.2 for Apple Watch users. The company mentions that the new software update for the Apple Watch includes “bug fixes and important security updates.”