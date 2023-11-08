iOS 17.1.1 is now rolling out to all eligible iPhone devices, bringing a fix for the issue that caused the NFC functionality on iPhone 15 to stop working after wireless charging in BMW cars. The issue was widespread, so much so that Apple had to take note of it and assure iPhone 15 users that it would be addressed soon. The new iOS 17.1.1 update comes a few days after Apple rolled out iOS 17.1 as a major follow-up to the first iOS 17 update. Since it is not a major update, it does not bring any features but just bug fixes.

According to the Apple website, the new iPhone update “provides bug fixes for your iPhone including:

— In rare circumstances, Apple Pay and other NFC features may become unavailable on iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in certain cars

— The Weather Lock Screen widget may not correctly display snow

Apart from these two fixes, there is nothing else mentioned that the new iOS 17.1.1 update brings to the table. So even if you are travelling or just not active enough, you can skip installing it — unless you use your iPhone with your BMW. If you drive a BMW and often charge your iPhone wirelessly inside it, you must download the update because your car’s wireless charger is frying the NFC chips of the iPhone. BMW has not said anything about the issue, but Apple’s new software means the bug is serious and affecting many users.

How to update your iPhone

It is very simple to update your iPhone from the existing software version to a newer one. For that, you need to ensure a few things first: your iPhone has enough battery for the installation process (better, just plug it in), your iPhone is backed up to a computer or iCloud, and you have a fast internet connection like Wi-Fi or 5G.

Now, Open Settings on your iPhone and go to General

Choose Software Update

The screen should automatically show you the latest iOS 17.1.1 update if your model is eligible.

Tap Update Now if you want to download and install the software right now. Otherwise, choose Update Tonight, in which case the software will be installed when your phone is inactive and put on charging during the night.

After the software is downloaded, your iPhone will restart a few times before the new update takes effect.

Eligible iPhone devices:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)