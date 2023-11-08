By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
iOS 17.1.1 is now rolling out to all eligible iPhone devices, bringing a fix for the issue that caused the NFC functionality on iPhone 15 to stop working after wireless charging in BMW cars. The issue was widespread, so much so that Apple had to take note of it and assure iPhone 15 users that it would be addressed soon. The new iOS 17.1.1 update comes a few days after Apple rolled out iOS 17.1 as a major follow-up to the first iOS 17 update. Since it is not a major update, it does not bring any features but just bug fixes.
According to the Apple website, the new iPhone update “provides bug fixes for your iPhone including:
— In rare circumstances, Apple Pay and other NFC features may become unavailable on iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in certain cars
— The Weather Lock Screen widget may not correctly display snow
Apart from these two fixes, there is nothing else mentioned that the new iOS 17.1.1 update brings to the table. So even if you are travelling or just not active enough, you can skip installing it — unless you use your iPhone with your BMW. If you drive a BMW and often charge your iPhone wirelessly inside it, you must download the update because your car’s wireless charger is frying the NFC chips of the iPhone. BMW has not said anything about the issue, but Apple’s new software means the bug is serious and affecting many users.
It is very simple to update your iPhone from the existing software version to a newer one. For that, you need to ensure a few things first: your iPhone has enough battery for the installation process (better, just plug it in), your iPhone is backed up to a computer or iCloud, and you have a fast internet connection like Wi-Fi or 5G.
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
Author Name | Shubham Verma
