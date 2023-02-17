Tech giant Apple has released its new developer beta, iOS 16.4, which includes expanded emoji support, keyboard updates for certain languages, and much more. The new beta is now available to anyone who has enrolled their iPhone device into the developer beta programme. After the developer beta, Apple will release iOS 16.4 into the public beta channel before a wider release sometime later this year. Also Read - Apple rolls out fix for iPhone, iPad bug being exploited by hackers

"Beginning with iOS 16.4 beta & iPadOS 16.4 beta, members of the Apple Developer Program will see a new option to enable developer betas directly from Software Update in Settings," the tech giant said in the release notes.

The beta version includes an update for Matter which supports "both manual and automatic Software Update" for Matter accessories.

It also brings updates to keyboards including, “support for new Unicode 15.0 Emoji” and “autocorrect for the Korean keyboard is enabled by default for testing and feedback.” Moreover, Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu keyboards add support for transliteration layouts.

With the new developer beta, Apple Pencil hover now provides “Tilt and Azimuth” support.

“New StoreKit 2 APIs are available for promoted in-app purchases. Apps can receive promoted product purchase data from the App Store with PurchaseIntent.intents and can manage promoted orders and visibility with Product.PromotionInfo,” the company said. “AutoFill, including AutoFill for passkeys and passwords, now works with input elements contained in a Shadow DOM in web content,” it added.

For users who are looking for the latest stable release, Apple recently released the iOS 16.3.1 update for all eligible iPhone models. The new update brings optimisations for the Crash Detection feature, which, despite a revised firmware, was sending false alarms when iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 users were either skiing or riding on a rollercoaster. The optimisations should make the feature work as intended. Apple’s new iOS 16.3.1 update for iPhone 8 and above also brings fixes for several other bugs, so that your iPhone experience becomes smoother than before.

— Written with inputs from IANS