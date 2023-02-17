comscore Apple release iOS 16.4 with new emojis, but it is not for everyone Price in India, Apple release iOS 16.4 with new emojis, but it is not for everyone Reviews and Specs (17th February 2023) | Techlusive India
  • Home
  • Mobile
  • Apple release iOS 16.4 with new emojis, but it is not for everyone
News

Apple release iOS 16.4 with new emojis, but it is not for everyone

Mobiles

The new iOS 16.4 beta update is now available to anyone who has enrolled their iPhone device into the developer beta programme.

Apple iPhone 14 (2)

Apple iPhone 14

Tech giant Apple has released its new developer beta, iOS 16.4, which includes expanded emoji support, keyboard updates for certain languages, and much more. The new beta is now available to anyone who has enrolled their iPhone device into the developer beta programme. After the developer beta, Apple will release iOS 16.4 into the public beta channel before a wider release sometime later this year. Also Read - Apple rolls out fix for iPhone, iPad bug being exploited by hackers

“Beginning with iOS 16.4 beta & iPadOS 16.4 beta, members of the Apple Developer Program will see a new option to enable developer betas directly from Software Update in Settings,” the tech giant said in the release notes. Also Read - Apple spends more to produce iPhone 14 Pro Max compared to iPhone 13 Pro Max: Here's why

The beta version includes an update for Matter which supports “both manual and automatic Software Update” for Matter accessories. Also Read - Valentine’s Day 2023: Check latest discounts on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus here

It also brings updates to keyboards including, “support for new Unicode 15.0 Emoji” and “autocorrect for the Korean keyboard is enabled by default for testing and feedback.” Moreover, Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu keyboards add support for transliteration layouts.

With the new developer beta, Apple Pencil hover now provides “Tilt and Azimuth” support.

“New StoreKit 2 APIs are available for promoted in-app purchases. Apps can receive promoted product purchase data from the App Store with PurchaseIntent.intents and can manage promoted orders and visibility with Product.PromotionInfo,” the company said. “AutoFill, including AutoFill for passkeys and passwords, now works with input elements contained in a Shadow DOM in web content,” it added.

For users who are looking for the latest stable release, Apple recently released the iOS 16.3.1 update for all eligible iPhone models. The new update brings optimisations for the Crash Detection feature, which, despite a revised firmware, was sending false alarms when iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 users were either skiing or riding on a rollercoaster. The optimisations should make the feature work as intended. Apple’s new iOS 16.3.1 update for iPhone 8 and above also brings fixes for several other bugs, so that your iPhone experience becomes smoother than before.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: February 17, 2023 5:01 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple release iOS 16.4 with new emojis, but it is not for everyone

Apple iPhone 15 Pro may come with USB-C Port, curved design, thinner bezels and more

Amazon announces Mega Electronics Days sale: Check top offers here

OnePlus 11R 5G to get three years of Android updates and four years of security patches

Google India sacks 400 employees from various operations

Amazon's Self-Driving Car Shuttles People On Public Roads For First Time - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out Kept Messages Feature, Here s What It Does - Watch Video

How To Recover Deleted Instagram Messages? Here Is A Simple Trick That You Can Use - Watch Video

OnePlus 11 5G vs OnePlus 11R 5G: What s different?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: The ultimate Android smartphone

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Search Engine Opera Jumps In The AI Race By Adding ChatGPT To Its Search - Watch Video

Tech Updates/Launch

Search Engine Opera Jumps In The AI Race By Adding ChatGPT To Its Search - Watch Video
Oppo Launches Its First Stylish Flip Flagship Phone! Know Here The Price And Feature - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Oppo Launches Its First Stylish Flip Flagship Phone! Know Here The Price And Feature - Watch Video
Amazon's Self-Driving Car Shuttles People On Public Roads For First Time - Watch Video

Features

Amazon's Self-Driving Car Shuttles People On Public Roads For First Time - Watch Video
WhatsApp Is Rolling Out ‘Kept Messages’ Feature, Here’s What It Does - Watch Video

Features

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out ‘Kept Messages’ Feature, Here’s What It Does - Watch Video