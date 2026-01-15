Apple Might Ditch Dynamic Island On iPhone 18 Pro Models: Here’s Why

Also Read: iPhone 18 Series And iPhone Air 2 Display Details Leak Ahead Of Launch This Year

While the back of the iPhones has gone through several changes, one of the biggest ones is surely with the iPhone 17 Pro models. But the front of the iPhones has been more or less similar. Earlier, the years of notch and then the Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 Pro launch. However, the next iPhone 18 Pro models are tipped to change how they look from the front. Also Read: Apple 2026 iPhone Lineup: iPhone 18 Pro Models, iPhone Fold, And iPhone 17e

As per a latest leak by renowned tipster Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max are tipped to avoid the i-shaped cutout which turns into Dynamic Island, instead, these duo may bring a single selfie camera at the top-left corner. This may look like a big design change for the iPhones, but it will remove the standout factor amongst the others, as many Android phones have a similar display design. Also Read: How 2026 Will Break iPhone 18 Series Launch In Multiple Events: Explained

Why Are They Moving Away From The Dynamic Island

For the past couple of years, Apple has been rumoured to bring under-display camera tech. Well, so far, it is in theory; the real-life implementation is still awaited. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max’s decision to ditch the Dynamic Island may seem a step closer to finally making the long-awaited tech possible. Based on leaks and rumours, the first-ever iPhone Fold, which is expected to debut later this year, will feature the under-display camera. If this comes true, it will make the iPhone’s display free of any cutout for cameras.

This is not the first time a leak hinted towards the under-display Face ID. But the omission of Dynamic Island is debatable.

New iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max details 🚨 Source: Digital Chat Station pic.twitter.com/Ff2sP4ilYb — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) January 14, 2026

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: What Else To Expect

Apart from the Dynamic Island, the iPhone 18 Pro models are also expected to get the under-display Face ID, even if not the camera! The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch display, both with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, these iPhone Pro models are expected to pack the A20 chip based on TSMC’s 2nm process.