Apple's iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame, USB Type-C, more

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Here's what we know about Apple's premium smartphone

    Apple's upcoming high-end smartphone iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly feature a titanium frame with a rounder-edged design, new buttons, a giant camera bump, and more.

    • Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 15 series in September this year.
    • The iPhone 15 series will include the iPhone 15 Pro.
    • The iPhone 15 Pro will come with a Titanium frame.
    Apple’s upcoming high-end smartphone iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly feature a titanium frame with a rounder-edged design, new buttons, a giant camera bump, and more. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1 with fixes for actively exploited vulnerabilities

    According to GSMArena, the size of the individual camera protrusions will increase once again, and the entire hump will thicken. Also Read - Apple products worth $500K including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

    Moreover, the report mentioned that iPhone 15 Pro Max sports a smaller camera protrusion as well, which is rumoured to house a periscope zoom lens. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook likely to visit India this month to launch Apple Store in Mumbai

    According to previous speculations, the iPhone 15 Pro’s cameras will have “all-new sensor technology that will capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings”.

    USB-C port is also widely expected to be included in all iPhone 15 versions, but the fastest charging will be limited to USB-C cables certified by Apple.

    The report further showed that the volume and mute buttons will be haptic rather than physical, with two haptic engines dedicated to simulating button presses.

    The mute toggle will no longer be a sliding switch, but a haptic button.

    As with the back glass, the screen glass will have a subtle curvature, transitioning seamlessly into the titanium frame, with only 1.55mm bezels all around.

    The thinner bezels will make the iPhone 15 Pro narrower than its predecessor, since the screen size will stay the same, according to the report.

    The dimensions of the new model will be 146.47 x 70.46 x 8.24 mm, compared with 147.46 x 71.45 x 7.84 mm for the iPhone 14 Pro.

    Besides the ‘hero’ deep red colour, the phone appears to come in white, Space Black, and gold as well.

    — IANS

    • Published Date: April 9, 2023 1:39 PM IST
