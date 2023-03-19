While Apple’s major focus for the year will be on the mixed reality headset that’s slated to release sometime in June, the Californian giant may not overlook the iPhones. New information from Ice Universe sheds light on a new feature of the most expensive iPhone. Also Read - Looking for premium headphones? Check out these options from Sony, Apple, other brands

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is tipped to come with a slim black border around the screen. It may be the slimmest bezel iPhone model ever.

iPhone 15 Pro Max to break records with its front design

The tipster reveals that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a black bezel width of 1.55mm, which is not only the slimmest in iPhones but across mobile phones. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S23 has a bezel width of 1.95mm.

iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm.（S22 and S23 ≈1.95mm，iPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm） pic.twitter.com/9TBrVCGSCo — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 17, 2023

The Xiaomi 13 currently has the slimmest black border bezel of 1.81mm. The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 1.55mm width will set a new benchmark. It is worth noting that the predecessor iPhone 14 Pro has a bezel width of 2.17mm.

Now, that’s a welcome change for an expensive iPhone. If you are unaware, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to cost more and it will offer some premium features.

Starting with the display, it is is to offer an even larger and brighter panel with support Dynamic Island and ProMotion. The notch of Pro models could be narrower this time around.

It is said to boast a titanium build and solid state buttons. The device will be powered by Apple’s A17 Bionic chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The A17 chip could be based on TSMC’s 3nm fabrication offering efficiency.

Apart from this, Apple may also do camera improvements and offer a bigger battery. This time around, Apple will offer USB Type-C port across all iPhones. However, Apple may go ahead and release MFI certified cables, which means third party cables used to charge Android phones may not work.