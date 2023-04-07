comscore Apple products worth $500K including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store
Apple products worth $500K including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

Thieves stole $500,000 worth of iPhones, iPads and Watches after breaking into an Apple store inside a mall in the US.

Highlights

  • Thieves stole $500,000 worth of iPhones, iPads and Watches.
  • They made entry by cutting through the bathroom.
  • Apple employees were not "aware of the extent of the massive theft until the next morning".
Apple products worth $500K including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

Thieves stole $500,000 worth of iPhones, iPads and Watches after breaking into an Apple store inside a mall in the US. According to the police, burglars got away with more than 400 electronics items from the Apple retailer at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, Washington State, reports Komo News. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook likely to visit India this month to launch Apple Store in Mumbai

They made entry by cutting through the bathroom wall of the neighbouring espresso machine store, according to the Lynnwood Police Department (LPD). Also Read - iPhones with older software won't support Apple's online services

“Approximately 436 iPhones in total were taken out of the back,” LPD Communications Manager Maren McKay was quoted as saying. Also Read - iOS 17 to bring revamped Control Center and many other features

“In total about $500,000 worth of merchandise was stolen and that’s iPhones, iPads, Apple watches,” McKay added.

The owner of the coffee machine store said they have never dealt with anything like this in five years in business at the mall.

Apple employees were not “aware of the extent of the massive theft until the next morning”. The tech giant did not comment on the burglary.

Brookfield Properties, the company that runs the mall, told KOMO News this was an isolated incident. According to the police, it appeared to be a well-organised operation based on what they’ve seen from surveillance video.

“From the masks that the folks were wearing, there were no fingerprints left behind,” McKay was quoted as saying in the report.

IANS

  • Published Date: April 7, 2023 11:45 AM IST
