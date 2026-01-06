CES 2026 has welcomed several new tech giant with renovations that we have never seen before. Samsung has also stepped in with some notable gadgets, including the introduction of the new Galaxy Book 6 lineup. this time, Samsung seems to be focusing on performance, battery life, and practical AI features. The latest series includes three models – Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, and the standard Galaxy Book 6. All of these models run on Windows 11. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 And Galaxy S26+ Listed On BIS; India Launch Imminent?

Unveiled by Samsung Electronics ahead of the main CES show, the Galaxy Book 6 series is said to be the company's most advanced notebook lineup yet.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Series: Three Models

All three laptops are built around Intel's latest Core Ultra Series 3 processors, which promise a noticeable jump in speed and efficiency over the previous generation. These chips are also paired with an integrated NPU, which will allow many AI tasks to run locally. For users who need more graphics power, the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra can be configured with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 or 5060 laptop GPUs.

The Galaxy Book 6 Ultra and Pro models come with an upgraded Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate that scales from 30Hz to 120Hz. For audio, the Ultra variant features a six-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

If you are worried about battery, know that Samsung claims this is its longest-lasting Galaxy Book series so far. The Ultra and Pro models are rated for up to 30 hours of video playback, and fast charging on the Ultra can restore more than half the battery in around 30 minutes.

Galaxy AI features: Features like AI Select, Note Assist, smarter search, Live Translate, Multi Control, and Storage Share are designed to work across Galaxy phones, tablets, and laptops. The idea is to reduce friction when switching between devices.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Series Availability

Samsung says the Galaxy Book 6 series will go on sale in select markets from late January 2026, in Grey and Silver colour options. Pricing details are expected closer to release.