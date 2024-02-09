Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series launch in India likely this month

Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy Book 4 series of notebooks in India this month. According to a new report, Samsung will likely announce pre-bookings of its Galaxy Book 4 series in the middle of February, and the new notebooks will likely go on sale in the last week of this month. The Galaxy Book 4 comes as the successor of Galaxy Book 3, which was launched in India around the same time last year.

IANS has reported, citing sources close to the development, that Samsung will refresh its laptop lineup in India sometime in February, but an exact date is unclear right now. The India launch comes weeks after Samsung announced the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, Book 4 Pro and Book 4 Pro 360 globally, touting these devices as its most intelligent PC lineup yet. The report further mentioned that the Galaxy Book4 Ultra might not go on sale immediately in the country but the Book 4 Pro and Book 4 Pro 360 and Book 4 360 sales will likely start this month.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series comes with a new intelligent processor, a more vivid and interactive display and a robust security system — beginning a new era of AI PCs that offer ultimate productivity, mobility and connectivity. The series featured a new Intel Core Ultra 9 processor that combines a faster central processing unit (CPU), a higher-performance graphics processing unit (GPU) and a newly added neural processing unit (NPU) into a single package. While the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra and Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 come with a 16-inch touch AMOLED display with WQXGA+ resolution, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro has 14-inch and 16-inch display size options. The Ultra comes with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, the rest of the models come with Intel Arc graphics.

The company introduced the series in December last year and made it available starting in Korea in January 2024. At the time of launch, TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics said, “Samsung is committed to empowering people to experience new possibilities that enhance their everyday lives. This new paradigm can be achieved through our expansive Galaxy ecosystem and open collaboration with other industry leaders.” He added, “The Galaxy Book4 series plays a key role in bringing best-in-class connectivity to our ecosystem that will broaden how people interact with their PC, phone, tablet and other devices for truly intelligent and connected experiences.”

— Written with inputs from IANS