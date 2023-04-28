Microsoft is done supporting Windows 10

Microsoft is officially done supporting its dated Windows 10 operating system. The company stopped offering Windows 10 for purchase to Windows PC users across the globe starting January this year. Now, Microsoft has announced that the 22H2 update for Windows 10, which it started releasing back in September 2022, is the last feature update that the operating system got and that it will not get any new features going forward. Also Read - Windows 11 hacks: How to use Microsoft’s Phone Link app with iPhone, Android phone

In addition to this, the company announced that the Windows 10 operating system will be decommissioned, or in other words, it will stop supporting the OS completely on October 14, 2025. “As documented on the Windows 10 Enterprise and Education and Windows 10 Home and Pro lifecycle pages, Windows 10 will reach end of support on October 14, 2025. The current version, 22H2, will be the final version of Windows 10…,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Bill Gates believes ChatGPT-like chatbots will have teachers' capability in future

While the future for all Windows 10 PCs does look bleak, there is some good news yet. Microsoft has said that until October 14, 2025, the company will continue to release monthly security updates. However, past that date, Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 10 for good. However, some Long-Term Servicing Channel or LTSC releases for Windows 10 will continue to receive updates beyond that date, which will be based on their specific lifecycles. You can check specific details for various LTSC updates here.

As Windows 10 nears its end-of-lifecycle, Microsoft is advising all users that they update to Windows 11 as soon as possible. “We highly encourage you to transition to Windows 11 now as there won’t be any additional Windows 10 feature updates…If you and/or your organization must remain on Windows 10 for now, please update to Windows 10, version 22H2 to continue receiving monthly security update releases through October 14, 2025,” the company added.

How to download Windows 10 22H2 update

Meanwhile, if you have not downloaded the latest feature update for Windows 10, here is how you can do so:

Step 1: Go to Settings.

Step 2: Scroll down and go to Update & Security.

Step 3: Now click on the Windows Update option and elect Check for updates.

Step 4: If you haven’t already downloaded the update, click on Download and Install option.