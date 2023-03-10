It has been a year and a half since Microsoft rolled out Windows 11 to users across the globe. The operating system is loaded with features and functionalities that make working on a personal computer as easy as a breeze. For instance, it has a feature called Focus that enables users to turn off all the distracting notification for a pre-set period of time to focus on work better. Users can also listen to music from Spotify during this time in a bid to work more efficiently. So, if you are new to Windows 11 or if you haven’t explored it enough yet, here’s a step-by-step guide that will help you focus on work better. Also Read - Windows 11 hacks: 5 features that will help you let you focus at work

How to start a Focus session on Windows 11

Step 2: Choose an amount of time for your focus session.

Step 3: Select Focus to start your session.

From Settings

Step 1: Select the Start button and the open the Settings app.

Step 2: In the Settings app, go to System settings.

Step 3: Now click on the Focus option.

Step 4: Lastly, click on the start focus session option.

From the Clock app

Step 1: Click on the Start button.

Step 2: Now, click on All Apps option.

Step 3: Next, click on the Clock option to open it.

Step 4: In the Clock app, select Start focus session option.

How to personalise your focus experience

Step 1: Click on the Start menu.

Step 2: Next, click on the Settings app.

Step 3: Now click on the System settings option.

Step 4: Next click on the Focus option.

Step 5: Select the settings you want to apply to future focus sessions and you’re done.

How to play music during your focus session

Windows 11 can connect their Spotify accounts to the Clock app to help them focus on the task at hand. Here’s what they need to do:

Step 1: Click on the Start button at the bottom.

Step 2: Click on All Apps option and then click on the Clock option to open the app.

Step 3: In the Clock app, select Link your Spotify option.

Step 4: Now type in your Spotify login credentials to sign in your Spotify account.

Step 5: Now you will see all of your top playlists and podcasts. Select the playlist or podcast you want to listen to.

Your music will play when you start a focus session.