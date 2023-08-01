Lenovo has announced the launch of a new gaming brand named ‘Lenovo LOQ’ in India. The brand is specifically designed to cater to the needs of first-time gamers in the country. The name LOQ, pronounced as “lock,” is intended to evoke a feeling of community among gamers.

Lenovo LOQ is inspired by the popular Lenovo Legion brand, which encompasses several of its features, including the rear I/O notch. Lenovo claims that when gamers upgrade to a Lenovo Legion device from these laptops, they will feel very familiar.

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops’ price and availability

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops are priced starting from Rs 73,990 and come in 15-inch and 16-inch models. The gaming laptops are currently available on Flipkart and will be available on Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, and other offline retail stores shortly.

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops specifications

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops are powered by either a 13-Gen Intel Core processor or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPU, with up to NVIDIA GeForce GPU, providing a diverse range of options to suit different gaming preferences. The displays also support NVIDIA G-SYNC, which provides the gamer with vibrant colours, crisp contrast, and a quick refresh rate. In addition to this, the laptops have NVIDIA graphic cards that are equipped with a MUX switch that optimises gaming sessions by bypassing the integrated GPU through NVIDIA Advanced Optimus.

Lenovo LOQ laptops come with an onboard Lenovo LA AI Chip that powers Lenovo AI Engine+ to dynamically tune wattage and manage the thermal performance during a game. All Lenovo LOQ laptops support Super Rapid Charge, enabling faster charging and longer battery life. The new laptops also feature a full-sized signature Lenovo gaming keyboard with 1.5mm key travel and optional 4-zone RGB backlighting.

Lenovo LOQ provides customer support with Lenovo Premium Care and Accidental Damage Protection services, ensuring prompt and efficient resolutions to any technical issues that may arise. The brand has been developed keeping in mind the specific needs of first-time gamers in India, and it is expected to provide a seamless gaming experience to all its users.

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 is a gaming laptop that comes under the Lenovo LOQ lineup. It features a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and an AI chip that enhances the gaming performance and experience.

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 is a 15.6-inch laptop with a WQHD IPS display that supports a refresh rate of 165Hz and G-SYNC technology. The laptop also boasts a 512GB SSD, up to 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 60Wh battery.

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 also features an FHD webcam with an e-shutter. The laptop also has stereo speakers with Nahimic Gaming Audio. The keyboard is backlit with four-zone RGB lighting.