Lenovo has announced the launch of the latest generation of the Legion Pro series of gaming laptops in India. These include Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 7, Legion Pro 5i, and Legion Pro 5.

These laptops come with Intel 13th Gen and AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs. Also Read - Lenovo Tab M9 tablet launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The latest Legion laptops have the Lenovo Artificial Intelligence (LA) family of chips, which run the new Lenovo AI Engine+. This engine uses the LA AI chip to analyse the data from the system hardware and sensors when a game starts and creates a custom gaming profile that adjusts the games in real-time for optimal FPS. Also Read - Amazon announces Blockbuster Value Days sale: Check top deals on smartwatches, headphones, laptops

This also frees up CPU and GPU resources for gaming and monitors CPU and GPU load to adjust heat management. Also Read - Mother's Day 2023: Looking for gift for your mom? Here are our top picks

Lenovo Legion Pro series price and availability in India

Lenovo Legion Pro series laptops will be available from a starting price of Rs 1,72,990. Legion Pro 5i is priced at Rs 1,75,770 and Legion Pro 7i is priced at Rs 2,86,200.

In addition to this, Lenovo is offering the ‘Custom to Order’ (CTO) option with these laptops, which allows customers to enhance their base model. The CTO option is exclusively available on Lenovo.com, and the customised device will be delivered to buyers within 25 days of purchase.

Furthermore, Lenovo has introduced a special launch offer for interested buyers. They can avail up to a 20 percent discount while upgrading to RTX 40 series GPUs, and a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on all CTO orders.

Lenovo Legion Pro series specifications

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

Processor, memory and GPU

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i comes with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and up to 32GB overclocked DDR5 (2 x 16GB 6000MHz) RAM. It has up to 2TB (2 x 1TB) PCIe SSD Gen 4 storage.

The laptop features up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU and 16GB GDDR6 (175W) RAM with 2040MHz Boost Clock.

Display

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i comes with a 16-inch WQXGA display with 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution and 500nits peak brightness. It has a 16: 10 aspect ratio and 240Hz variable refresh rate.

In addition to this, the display has features like up to VESA DisplayHDR 400 Certificate, Dolby Vision Support, NVIDIA G-SYNC Support / TÜV Rheinland Certificate, X-Rite Pantone Certificate and LA2-Q AI chip.

Dimension

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i measures 21.95-25.9mm in thickness, 363.4mm in length and 262.15mm in width. Its weight starts at 2.8kg.

Connectivity

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It has USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power delivery) and USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 on the left side. Headphone/mic combo, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, electronic e-shutter switch on the right side.

At the rear, the laptop has got Power input, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort 1.4, power delivery 140W), 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (1 always on 5V2A), HDMI 2.1 and Ethernet (RJ45).

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i

Processor, memory and GPU

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i comes with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX processor and up to 32GB (2 x 16GB) 5600MHz DDR5 RAM. It has up to 2TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 storage.

The laptop features up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU and 8GB GDDR6 RAM (140W) with 2175MHz Boost Clock.

Display

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i comes with a 16-inch WQXGA display with 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution and 500nits peak brightness with 240Hz variable refresh rate.

In addition to this, the display has features like up to VESA DisplayHDR 400 Certificate, Dolby Vision Support, NVIDIA G-SYNC Support / TÜV Rheinland Certificate and X-Rite Pantone Certificate.

Dimension

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i measures 21.9-26.75mm in thickness, 363.4mm in length and 260.35mm in width. Its weight starts at 2.5kg.

Connectivity

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i comes with Wi-Fi 6E 2×2 AX & Bluetooth 5.1 or above. It has USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort 1.4) and USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 on the left side. Headphone/mic combo, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, webcam e-shutter switch on the right side.

At the rear, the laptop has got Power input, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort 1.4, power delivery 140W), 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (1 always on 5V2A), HDMI 2.1 and Ethernet (RJ45).