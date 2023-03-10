Lenovo launches range of new desktop workstations in India

Lenovo on Friday announced the launch of its trio of next-generation desktop workstations — ThinkStation PX, P7 and P5, featuring the latest processor technology from Intel ranging up to 120 cores and support for high-end NVIDIA RTX professional GPUs in India. Also Read - Lenovo launches ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 laptop at Rs 1,94,990

The three new workstations will be available starting May 2023, the company said.

"We partnered closely with Intel, NVIDIA and Aston Martin to ensure these new systems offer the best of form and functionality by combining a premium chassis with ultra high-end graphics, memory and processing power," Rob Herman, vice president of Lenovo's Workstation and Client AI Business Unit, said in a statement.

The ThinkStation PX, offers the flexibility needed for both desktop and data centre environments, enabling a seamless transition between the two.

This versatile new workstation comes powered by the latest 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, which offer up to 120 CPU cores and boasts a 53 per cent average performance gain over the prior generation.

Moreover, the ThinkStation P7 features a new compute architecture with the latest Intel Xeon W processors, supporting up to 56 cores in a single socket, for reimagined power needed to tackle compute-intensive, multithreaded tasks head-on.

“These processors are built to ensure professional innovators, including creators, engineers and data scientists, have the power and stability needed to create the industry’s latest innovations,” Roger Chandler, vice president of CCG and general manager, Creator and Workstation Solution team at Intel, said in a statement.

With support for up to three dual-slot NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs, the ThinkStation P7 is said to be ideal for content creators, architects, designers, engineers and data scientists who require unprecedented graphics, visualisation, real-time rendering, CAE and AI performance.

The “ThinkStation P5” comes engineered for a wide number of industry verticals and has been redesigned to satisfy users’ demand for higher levels of performance, IT expandability and ease of management in the enterprise.

The next-generation workstation features a newly designed chassis, the latest Intel Xeon W processors, which offer up to 24 cores, and support for up to two NVIDIA RTX A6000 professional graphics cards.

— IANS