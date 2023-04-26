After launching the Infinix Y1 Plus sometime back, the company announced its cheaper version called Infinix Y1 Plus Neo. The laptop offers a slew of features and is targeted toward youth such as school and college students. Also Read - Infinix Y1 Plus Neo with a 15.6-inch FHD display launched at a special price of Rs 20,999

Starting today, interested customers can purchase the device online. Let's take a look at its price and full specs.

Infinix Y1 Plus Neo sale: Price, offers, and colors

The Infinix Y1 Plus Neo is priced at Rs 22,990 for the lone 8GB + 256GB variant. But with card offers, you can grab it at Rs 20,999.

The laptop is available for purchase on Flipkart. It comes in Blue, Grey, and Silver colors.

Infinix Y1 Plus Neo specifications

The Infinix Y1 Plus Neo features a design similar to the Y1 Plus laptop. However, the internals differ significantly. The Neo model is powered by an Intel Celeron N5100 processor.

For the unversed, the chipset is based on a 10nm fabrication process. The laptop has Intel’s UHD graphics and comes with Infinix’s Ice Storm Cooling system.

The laptop has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The exact generation of the SSD hasn’t been revealed.

It sports a 15.6-inch anti-glare display with a Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The screen has 250 nits of brightness and an 86 percent sRGB color gamut. It has an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The laptop comes with a backlit LED keyboard that has a response of 5ms and a key depth of 1.5mm. The laptop houses a 40Wh battery and supports 45W fast charging. It can be charged via the Type-C port on the sides.

It has a 2MP camera on the front for doing Full HD video calls. It is assisted by dual microphones and a dual-LED flash. As for the operating system, the laptop boots on Windows 11 OS out of the box.