Infinix has announced the launch of its latest laptop in India, Infinix Inbook Y2 Plus. The newly launched laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processor and offers up to 1 TB of SSD with PCIe3.0 for faster read and write speeds. The laptop comes with a 50Wh battery and supports 65W fast charging using the PD 3.0 technology. The laptop can last for 10 hours of web browsing and has a multi-utility Type-C to Type-C fast charging feature that charges 75 percent in 60 minutes, as per company’s claim.

“Addressing the discerning needs of consumers, we are thrilled to introduce the INBOOK Y2 Plus—a laptop that seamlessly blends advanced technology with a premium aesthetic. Infinix is dedicated to empowering the youth with devices that not only deliver exceptional performance but also boast an impressive design. The INBOOK Y2 Plus accomplishes this by providing a striking display, robust performance, and an elegant design, setting new standards in the laptop market,” Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix Mobiles said.

Infinix Inbook Y2 Plus India price and availability

Infinix Inbook Y2 Plus is available in Silver, Grey, and Blue colours at a starting price of Rs 27,490. The Infinix Inbook Y2 Plus is available for purchase via Flipkart.

Infinix Inbook Y2 Plus specifications

The Infinix Inbook Y2 Plus is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processor coupled to up to 1TB of SSD with PCIe3.0 for faster read and write speeds. The laptop comes with a 50Wh battery and supports 65W fast charging using the PD 3.0 technology. It can last 10 hours of web browsing and has a multi-utility Type-C to Type-C fast charging feature that charges 75 percent in 60 minutes, as per the company’s claim.

The laptop features a 15.6-inch display with 83 percent sRGB Color Gamut, 260nits of peak brightness, and 82 percent screen to body ratio. It has a full HD resolution of 1920×1080 and dual speakers with stereo surround sound.

It features a thin and light metal body made up of Aluminum alloy metal and a rugged brush metal design on the rear panel. The laptop also has ultra-narrow bezels, a backlit keyboard and a 6.36-inch premium AG glass touchpad with support for multiple touch gesture control. It has tactile keys, offering a 1.5 mm key depth and 5 ms response time. In terms of connectivity, the latest Inbook is equipped with USB-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, SD card slot, and a 3.5mm Headset and Microphone Jack.