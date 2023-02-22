HP Omen 17 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

HP today launched a new gaming laptop in India. The newly launched laptop is dubbed as the Omen 17 and it is a part of the company’s Omen series, which also includes the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop. The HP Omen 17 is powered by the 13th-gen Intel i9 processor, and it has Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4080 GPU in its core. Also Read - Intel announces salary cuts for employees, execs up to 25 percent

For thermals, the laptop also has HP’s Omen Tempest Cooling Technology, which the company says helps in cooling desktop-caliber gaming. Additionally, it comes equipped with OMEN Gaming Hub, which the company says is a one-stop destination to elevate a gamer’s play. Also Read - Intel launches fourth-gen Xeon Scalable processors: Check features, availability here

HP Omen 17: India price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the new HP Omen 17 laptops are available for purchase in India via Omen Playground Stores, HP world stores and HP online store at a starting price of Rs 2,69,990.

HP Omen 17: Specs and features

Coming to the specifications, the HP Omen 17 laptop comes with a 17.3-inch screen with up to a Quad HD resolution and screen refresh rate of 240Hz. It comes with a micro-edge bezel display, which the company says gives users edge-to-edge immersion for more screen to chassis ratio. It is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor that is coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Series laptop GPU. The processor and the GPU are coupled with up to 32GB of fast, high bandwidth DDR4 RAM, and PCle SSD storage. You also get 16GB of Intel Optane memory.

HP says that the Omen 17 laptops are “built with the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs bring a quantum leap in performance with AI-powered DLSS 3 and enable lifelike virtual worlds with full ray tracing.” In addition to this, the HP Omen 17 laptop comes with the Max-Q suite of technologies, which the company says optimises system performance, power, battery life, and acoustics for peak efficiency. For gaming, this newly launched laptop also has Omen Gaming Hub and Omen Tempest Cooling Technology. It runs Windows 11 operating system.

Additionally, the HP Omen 17 comes with the HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. It also has dual speakers by Bang and Olufsen for an enhanced audio experience. Lastly, for connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6E technology.