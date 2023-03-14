HP has launched a new Chromebook in India: Check all details here

HP today launched a new Chromebook, dubbed as the Chromebook 15.6 in India. This newly launched Chromebook is powered by Intel’s Celeron N4500 processor, and it joins other Chromebooks offered by the company. The list includes the HP Chromebook x360 14a, the HP Chromebook x360 13.3, the HP Chromebook 11 and the HP Chromebook 14. Also Read - Qualcomm says Apple may use its own 5G modems in iPhone 16

The newly launches HP Chromebook 15.6 comes in Forest Teal and Mineral Silver colour variants and it is available in India at a starting price of Rs 28,999. Also Read - Intel reportedly hints Microsoft Windows 12 is in works

“Our new Chromebook 15.6 laptops are designed to enable connectivity and productivity whether they are studying at home or in the classroom. This device is stylish, powerful, and well-suited for the needs of young students,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India, said while announcing the availability of the Chromebook in India. Also Read - Intel introduces 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors at MWC 2023

HP Chromebook 15.6 specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the HP Chromebook 15.6 is a built with ocean bound plastic and post-consumer recycled plastic. It comes with a 15.6-inch HD micro-edge anti-glare display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, peak brightness of 250 nits, and screen-to-body ratio of 80.49 percent. This new Chromebook is powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor that boasts up to 2.8GHz of burst frequency, two cores, two threads and 4MB of L3 cache. This processor is coupled with Intel UHD graphics, 4GB of LPDDR4x-3200 MHz RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage that is coupled with 100GB of cloud storage space on Google Drive for a period of one year. It comes with a 47Whr two-cell cylindrical Li-ion polymer battery with support for fast charging technology and it runs Google’s Chrome OS.

Beyond these, the HP Chromebook 15.6 comes with a HP Wide Vision web camera with a resolution of 720 pixels along with support for temporal noise reduction functionality and integrated dual array digital microphones. For audio it has dual speakers.

Coming to connectivity, the HP Chromebook 15.6 comes with a microSD media card reader along with two SuperSpeed USB Type-C ports with a 5 GBps signaling speed, one SuperSpeed USB Type-A port and a 3.5mm combo jack. Additionally, it also features support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth version 5.

Coming to keyboard, this Chromebook comes with a full-size jet black keyboard with numeric keypad and HP Imagepad. Other features include hands-free access to Google Assistant and Google Classroom, HP QuickDrop support for quick transfer of files, Office 365 compatibility, and support for Dropbox.