comscore How to connect Chromebook with Bluetooth headphones using Fast Pair
News

Google at MWC 2023: How to connect Chromebook with Bluetooth headphones

How To

Google recently announced a new feature that will let users connect Chromebook with Bluetooth headphones using Fast Pair. Here’s how you can use it.

Highlights

  • Google announced new features for Android at MWC 2023.
  • It includes ability to connect Chromebook with Bluetooth headphones using Fast Pair.
  • This feature will arrive on Chromebooks soon.
Fast Pair

Image: Google

Google announced a host of new features for its Android and Wear OS operating systems on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 that is going on in Barcelona the moment. For instance, the company said that it is bringing a new feature to Google Meet’s Android app that will now offer noise cancellation during calls filtering out distracting background sounds while users talk. In addition to this, the company announced a new feature for Chromebooks that will enable users to connect their Bluetooth headphones with their Chromebooks using Google’s Fast Pair functionality. Also Read - MWC 2023: Google announces six new features for Android

“Soon, Fast Pair will be able to connect new Bluetooth headphones to your Chromebook with just one tap. And if you’ve already set up headphones with your Android phone, your Chromebook will automatically connect to them as well,” Google wrote in a blog post. Also Read - MWC 2023: Lenovo updates its IdeaPad Duet 3i with bigger display, new processor

For the unversed, Google’s Fast Pair functionality enables users to quickly pair Bluetooth devices when they come in close proximity with each other using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Also Read - Google announces new features for Chrome, Wear OS, and Android at MWC 2023

Google has said that this feature will be arriving on Chromebooks soon. Ahead of the update, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can pair your Chromebook with your Bluetooth headphones using Fast Pair.

How to connect Chromebook with Bluetooth headphones

Check if your Chromebook works with Bluetooth

Step 1: At the bottom right corner of your Chromebook, select the battery option.
Step 2: If you see Bluetooth, your Chromebook works with Bluetooth.

Pair a new Bluetooth device

Step 3: Under Bluetooth option, select Bluetooth.
Step 4: Select Pair new device.
Step 5: Select the device you want to connect and follow the on-screen instructions.

How to connect Chromebook with Bluetooth headphones using Fast Pair

Step 1: At the bottom right corner of your Chromebook, select the battery option.
Step 2: To turn on Bluetooth on your Chromebook, click the Bluetooth option.
Step 3: If the device is new to your Chromebook: Once your Fast Pair device is detected, click the Connect button.

However, if the device has been connected to the Chromebook previously, your Fast Pair device will connect to your Chromebook automatically.

  • Published Date: February 27, 2023 9:17 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 13 cities of Jammu and Kashmir

India records over 300 million cases of malware attacks everyday

Lenovo s launches IdeaPad Duet 3i with a bigger display, new processor

Amazon announces deals on Echo devices: Check top offers here

Google announces new features for Chrome, Wear OS, and Android

ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices In Over 30 Countries - Watch Video

Samsung's Bixby Will Clone Your Voice To Answer Calls for You - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video
How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Features

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?