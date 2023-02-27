How to connect Chromebook with Bluetooth headphones using Fast Pair

Google announced a host of new features for its Android and Wear OS operating systems on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 that is going on in Barcelona the moment. For instance, the company said that it is bringing a new feature to Google Meet’s Android app that will now offer noise cancellation during calls filtering out distracting background sounds while users talk. In addition to this, the company announced a new feature for Chromebooks that will enable users to connect their Bluetooth headphones with their Chromebooks using Google’s Fast Pair functionality. Also Read - MWC 2023: Google announces six new features for Android

“Soon, Fast Pair will be able to connect new Bluetooth headphones to your Chromebook with just one tap. And if you’ve already set up headphones with your Android phone, your Chromebook will automatically connect to them as well,” Google wrote in a blog post. Also Read - MWC 2023: Lenovo updates its IdeaPad Duet 3i with bigger display, new processor

For the unversed, Google’s Fast Pair functionality enables users to quickly pair Bluetooth devices when they come in close proximity with each other using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Also Read - Google announces new features for Chrome, Wear OS, and Android at MWC 2023

Google has said that this feature will be arriving on Chromebooks soon. Ahead of the update, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can pair your Chromebook with your Bluetooth headphones using Fast Pair.

How to connect Chromebook with Bluetooth headphones

Check if your Chromebook works with Bluetooth

Step 1: At the bottom right corner of your Chromebook, select the battery option.

Step 2: If you see Bluetooth, your Chromebook works with Bluetooth.

Pair a new Bluetooth device

Step 3: Under Bluetooth option, select Bluetooth.

Step 4: Select Pair new device.

Step 5: Select the device you want to connect and follow the on-screen instructions.

How to connect Chromebook with Bluetooth headphones using Fast Pair

Step 1: At the bottom right corner of your Chromebook, select the battery option.

Step 2: To turn on Bluetooth on your Chromebook, click the Bluetooth option.

Step 3: If the device is new to your Chromebook: Once your Fast Pair device is detected, click the Connect button.

However, if the device has been connected to the Chromebook previously, your Fast Pair device will connect to your Chromebook automatically.