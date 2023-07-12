HP Envy x360 15 lineup comes with a 15.6-inch adjustable OLED touch display, and it is equipped with AI-driven features for security and collaboration.

HP has launched a new lineup of HP Envy x360 15 laptops in India. The company claims that these laptops meet the needs of content creators in India. The lineup comes with a 15.6-inch adjustable OLED touch display, and it is equipped with AI-driven features for security and collaboration.

Some of the highlights of the newly launched HP Envy x360 15 laptops include up to Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, 5MP IR camera, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

HP Envy x360 15 laptops price and availability in India

HP Envy x360 15 is available in two colours- Natural Silver and Nightfall Black, and different system configurations. It has a starting price of Rs 78,999 and is available via HP online store and HP world stores.

HP Envy x360 15 laptops specifications

Processor, graphics, storage and operating system

HP Envy x360 15 comes with up to 13-Gen Intel Core i7 processors with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. The laptop has up to 16GB LPDDR5-5200 MHz RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD onboard.

The system runs Windows 11 Home operating system and Windows 11 Pro is also available as an option.

In addition to this, interested buyers can also opt for 13-Gen Intel Core i5, AMD Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7 processors and AMD Radeon graphics. HP is also offering these laptops with 8GB LPDDR5-5200 MHz, 16GB and 8GB LPDDR4x-4266 MHz RAM along with different internal storage options.

Display

HP Envy x360 15 features up to 15.6-inch OLED multi-touch display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 500nits. The display offers an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio and is Eyesafe and IMAX-enhanced certified.

The lineup is offered in a range of OLED display options and can connect to 3 external 4k displays.

Connectivity

HP Envy x360 15 offers a variety of ports and input options. It has up to two Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C, three USB Type-A, one HDMI 2.1 and one headphone/microphone jack. In addition to this, it is offered with HP USB-C Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen.

Battery

HP Envy x360 15 comes with a 4-cell 55Wh Li-ion polymer battery with up to 90W USB Type-C power adapter. It also supports fast charging and provides approximately 50 percent of the charge in 30 minutes, as per the company’s claim.

Dimensions

HP Envy x360 15 measures 14.07-inch in width, 8.99-inch in length and 0.72-inch in height. The OLED variant weighs 1.76 kg and the non-OLED weighs 1.87 kg approximately.