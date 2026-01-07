CES 2026: Lenovo Unveils Legion 7a, New Legion 5 And LOQ Gaming Laptops

At CES 2026, Lenovo announced new gaming laptops under its Legion and LOQ brands. The lineup includes the Legion 7a, Legion 5i, Legion 5a, and two LOQ models, covering both premium and more affordable gaming machines. Lenovo says the new laptops will go on sale starting April 2026. Also Read: CES 2026: Motorola Introduces FIFA-Themed Razr, Moto Watch And Accessories

Legion 7a

The Legion 7a sits at the top of Lenovo's new gaming lineup. Lenovo says the laptop is lighter and slightly thinner than the previous generation, while still keeping the large 16-inch form factor. It is aimed at gamers and streamers who want strong performance without moving to a full desktop replacement.

The Legion 7a can be configured with AMD's Ryzen AI 400 Series processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series laptop GPUs. It features a 16-inch WQXGA OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and refresh rates going up to 240Hz. The Legion 7a supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and an 84Wh battery.

Legion 5 series

Lenovo has also refreshed the Legion 5 lineup, which includes the Legion 5a and Legion 5i. These models are meant for users who want gaming performance without moving to the top-end Legion 7 series.

The Legion 5a can be configured with AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series or Ryzen 200 Series processors. The Legion 5i comes with Intel Core Ultra Series processors. Both laptops use Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series laptop GPUs and feature OLED displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Battery capacity is rated at 80Wh, and Lenovo continues to use its Coldfront cooling system for thermal management.

LOQ series

Lenovo has also updated its LOQ gaming laptops for buyers looking at lower-priced options. The LOQ 15AHP11 and LOQ 15IPH11 run on AMD Ryzen 200 Series or Intel Core Ultra processors, depending on the model, and also use RTX 50-series laptop GPUs.

These models feature Lenovo’s Hyperchamber cooling and come with displays up to 15.3 inches. The LOQ 15AHP11 is expected to be more widely available, while the Intel-based LOQ 15IPH11 will launch only in select markets.

Pricing and Availability

The Legion 7a is expected to start at $1,999, followed by the Legion 5i at $1,549. The Legion 5a starts at $1,499 with newer AMD chips, while Ryzen 200 Series variants begin at $1,299. The LOQ 15AHP11 starts at $1,149. All announced models are expected to be available from April 2026.