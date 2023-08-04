Asus India has announced long-term Independence Day offers on its TUF F15 and Vivobook Pro 15 series. These offers are available from August 4 till August 9.

Interested buyers can avail two years of additional warranty and three years of local damage protection worth up to Rs 30,799 at just Rs 1. They can get these offers exclusively on ASUS/ROG exclusive store and ASUS e-shop on select models.

These offers are available on Asus Vivobook Pro 15/15 OLED- M6500QF and M6500QC models and Asus TUF Gaming F15- FX506HF and FX506HC models.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 specifications

Asus TUF Gaming F15 features a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync technology. The laptop comes with up to GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. It also supports NVIDIA Turing architecture, which enables advanced graphics features and improved efficiency.

It is powered by a 10-Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to 32GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, which provides fast and responsive performance for multitasking and gaming. It also has up to 1TB PCIe SSD and up to 1TB HDD storage, which offers ample space for games and files.

The laptop has military-grade durability that meets the MIL-STD-810H standards, which means it can withstand drops, knocks, bumps, and extreme temperatures. It also has a self-cleaning cooling system with dual fans and anti-dust tunnels, which keep the laptop cool and stable.

It has a backlit keyboard with overstroke technology, which provides comfortable and accurate typing. The laptop has a 90Wh battery that gives a long-lasting battery life of up to 12.3 hours, which lets you enjoy gaming and entertainment for longer.

AsusTUF Gaming F15 series starts at Rs 57,990.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 specifications

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 features a 15.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 and has a peak brightness of 600 nits. The display also has a nano-edge design with a thin bezel and an 84% screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

It has up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a dual-fan cooling system, which can efficiently dissipate heat and keep the laptop stable. It also has ASUS IceCool technology.

It has a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, which provides convenient and secure login.

It has a 63Wh battery and comes with a variety of ports, such as USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, USB 2.0, HDMI, and micro SD card reader. The USB Type-C port supports display output and power delivery.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 starts at Rs 64,990.