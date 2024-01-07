Amazon deals: Top budget gaming laptops

If you are looking for a new laptop, then there are numerous choices available both online and offline. There are a plethora of configurations and models available and getting one without the knowledge can be a daunting task. But don’t fret as we have curated some of the top budget laptop options you can purchase online. Interestingly, Amazon has a wide range of gaming laptops from a budget range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 and beyond. Some of the budget laptops are now available at discounted prices. Let’s take a look at some of the top budget gaming laptop options on Amazon.

ASUS’s TUF Gaming F15 laptop is now available at just Rs 50,990 on Amazon, which is 33 percent off its MRP. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an FHD resolution. It is powered by an Intel Core i5-11400H processor paired with a 4GB NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU. It has 8GB of RAM configuration and 512GB of SSD storage. It boots on Windows 11 OS.

Buy Now

HP Victus Gaming laptop is now retailing at Rs 53,490, 23 percent off its listed price. The laptop boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and coupled with 4GB Radeon RX 6500M graphics. It has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop has a backlit keyboard and runs on Windows 11.

Buy Now

MSI GF63 Thin Gaming Laptop is available at 35 percent off on Amazon. The gaming laptop is priced at Rs 54,990. It comes with a 15-inch display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and an FHD resolution. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5-11260H processor paired with 4GB of NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU. The laptop has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. It has a backlit keyboard themed in Red. It boots on Windows 11 OS. The laptop also comes with Hi-Res audio support.

Buy Now

These are some of the top budget gaming laptop deals on Amazon. All the laptops in this list come with a dedicated GPU from either NVIDIA or AMD. They also have higher RAM and storage configurations. Do note that the prices mentioned above may change depending on the time of purchase. Having said that, if you want to buy any of the options from the above, hurry up.