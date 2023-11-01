Apple recently unveiled the new M3-powered MacBook Pro models globally. The new Pro lineup is powered by a 3nm chipset that has some performance upgrades over the preceding 5nm-based M2 chipset. The new MacBook Pros come in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch. While the former is compact, it’s not the smallest size. Apple’s last year’s M2 MacBook Pro had a 13-inch base model and it was available so far. But not anymore. Apple has quietly discontinued the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro days after the 14-inch M3 MacBook’s arrival.

So if you were planning to purchase a new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro from the Apple Store, you simply can’t. However, you might find some deals from retailers near you.

If you still don’t get it from your nearby retail stores, the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro is your best bet for a compact Pro MacBook. Similar to the 13-inch M2 model, the new 14-inch Pro version has 8GB of unified memory and comes with 512GB of base SSD storage.

The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro lineup starts at Rs 1,69,900 and goes all the way up to Rs 3,19,900. Do note that these are the prices of the base configuration. If you max out, the price goes beyond the Rs 5,00,000 mark.

Apart from the 14-inch model, the 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro is also available for purchase. The new 16-inch model starts at 2,49,900 and goes up to Rs 3,99,900. The top-most configuration with 128GB of unified memory and 8TB of SSD storage costs Rs 7,19,900.

The M3 chipset lineup that powers the new MacBook Pros has up to 16 CPU cores and up to 40 GPU cores. It also has 16 Neural Engine cores. The new Pro models come with a Liquid Retina XDR panel featuring a 120Hz refresh rate.

The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro is advertised to offer up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge. As for memory, the smaller-sized Pro gets up to 128GB of unified memory and 8TB of SSD storage. There are two chip options – M3 Max 14-core CPU/30-core GPU and M3 Max 16-core CPU/40-core GPU.