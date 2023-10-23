comscore
23 Oct, 2023 | Monday

  • Apple may launch 24-inch iMac with M3, new MacBook Pro later this month

Apple may launch 24-inch iMac with M3, new MacBook Pro later this month

Apple is reportedly planning to finally introduce a new model of the 24-inch iMac, featuring the latest M3 processor, and a MacBook Pro.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Oct 23, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

A new 24-inch iMac model is reportedly coming soon.
Apple may be planning to announce a new 24-inch iMac at the end of this month. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant may announce the new iMac as early as October 30, ending an over 900-day drought since the M1 iMac launched in the first half of 2021. Despite not specifying the chip, he previously predicted this update would incorporate an M3 chip, reports The Verge. Besides, the company may also be planning to launch a new MacBook Pro model later this month.

Gurman mentioned that he was “told that Apple is planning a Mac-centered product launch around the end of this month”. According to him, several configurations of the iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and other higher-end Pro models won’t ship until November. In Gurman’s view, this, along with Apple’s earnings announcement in November, indicates that something is going on in the company, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Apple has brought more choice to iPad users with a new and affordable Apple Pencil that offers pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency and tilt sensitivity. Designed with a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of the iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil pairs and charges with a USB-C cable. The new Apple Pencil will be available for Rs 7,900 (Rs 6,900 for education) beginning in early November.

— Written with inputs from IANS

Author Name | Shubham Verma

