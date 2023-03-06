Acer Swift Go 14 laptop launched in India Rs 62,990: Check details here

Acer on Monday launched the Swift Go 14 thin and light laptop with an eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad in the Indian market. The Swift Go 14 starts at Rs 62,990 and it is available in all Acer exclusive stores, Acer E-store, Croma and Amazon. The laptop is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and has Full-HD Display with an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio. The all-new Swift Go 14 features an upgraded TwinAir dual fan system, dual D6 copper heat pipes and an air-inlet keyboard that expels heat to maintain cool temperatures, to boost performance and reliability.

This ultra-slim Swift Go 14 features Acer ExaColor optimizes display colors near D65 to deliver true colors and a better virtual experience, the company said in a statement. It also has Acer PurifiedVoice technology with AI noise reduction, Wi-Fi 6E and can also accommodate up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD as well as up to 8GB/ 16 GB LPDDR5 memory.

“Swift Go 14 is a new addition to our thin and light category. We are constantly attempting to deliver unique and sophisticated products with the latest technology to the market. With this launch, we hope to give our customers the optimum combination of performance, security, and durability. The new Swift Go 14 not only looks fantastic but also includes advanced features and technologies such as high-resolution displays, long-lasting batteries and dual fan designs that provide a smooth and better thermal performance. The laptop’s pricing, design, and display are tailored to GenZ, students, and freelancers looking for stylish laptops with cutting-edge technology.” says Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India.

Design

The new Swift Go 14 is thinner and lighter than ever before, weighing 1.25 kg and measuring 15.9mm thick, and features a quick battery charge technology that aims to allow customers to use the laptop for up to 4 hours after only 30 minutes of charging.

Advanced Features

This next-generation Acer laptop comes with Acer purified voice, with AI noise reduction, this feature suppresses background noise for both users making your work-from-home experience hassle-free.

Better Connectivity

This feature will make it easier for everyone to charge their new Swift Go 14 via USB Type-c, USB- Type-A and HDMI 2.1 making it more productive and functional for every generation.

Better Video Conferencing

Acer’s new TNR solution aims to capture the best quality images by detecting and diagnosing noisy pixels and blend into other frames over time producing improved images even in low-light conditions for clear video conferencing.

Acer ExaColor

With the ExaColor feature, Acer makes the working experience even more colorful, through an advanced color-tracking process. Acer Exacolor delivers tantalizingly real colors by optimizing display colour temperature close to D65.