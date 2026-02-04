Microsoft’s next Xbox may be closer than expected, AMD hints at launch timeline

Microsoft announced last year that it is working on a console in collaboration with AMD. Now, the latter has hinted that the next-generation Xbox could launch next year. The hint came directly from AMD CEO Lisa Su, who briefly mentioned the timeline during the company’s latest earnings call. Also Read: Why Microsoft built Maia 200 custom chip just for AI inference

What AMD said about the timeline

While discussing AMD's semi-custom chip business, Lisa Su said that development of Microsoft's next-generation Xbox, which will feature an AMD-designed system-on-a-chip (SoC), is progressing well and could support a 2027 launch. The comment does not confirm that Microsoft has locked in that year, but it suggests AMD is preparing its side of hardware with that window in mind.

The remark was reported by outlets including PC Mag and came alongside AMD’s broader discussion on its semi-custom chip revenue, which includes processors used in current consoles such as the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Microsoft and AMD’s ongoing partnership

Microsoft confirmed last year that it had entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with AMD for its next-generation Xbox hardware. At the time, Microsoft said the two companies would co-engineer silicon across a range of devices, including future Xbox consoles and cloud gaming infrastructure.

This partnership also extends to Xbox Cloud Gaming, with AMD and Microsoft working together on the next generation of server hardware that powers game streaming.

What Microsoft has said so far

Microsoft has not officially announced a launch year for its next Xbox console. However, the company has shared some hints about the direction it is taking. Xbox president Sarah Bond previously described the next-gen console as a “very premium” and “high-end” experience.

Microsoft has also suggested that the future of Xbox hardware may blur the line between a console and a PC. Reports and statements from the company point to a hybrid approach, with existing Xbox Ally devices seen as an early step in that direction.

Backward compatibility and earlier reports

Microsoft has already confirmed that the next-generation Xbox will be fully compatible with users’ existing Xbox game libraries. That means players should be able to carry forward their purchased games without starting over.

Interestingly, documents that surfaced during the FTC vs Microsoft case had earlier pointed to a possible 2028 launch. However, those documents are understood to reflect older plans and may no longer be accurate.

For now, a 2027 launch remains unconfirmed by Microsoft, but AMD’s comments offer the clearest hint yet about when the next Xbox could arrive.