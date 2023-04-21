Acer launched a new convertible Chromebook lineup at the Next@Acer event on April 20. The new Chromebooks launched during the event include Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714. The former is a Chromebook suited for individuals, while the latter is meant for businesses and enterprises. The new Chromebook line from Acer offers 13th Gen Intel Core processors, 10-hour battery life with fast charging, and military-grade durability among others. Also Read - Acer Predator Helios 16 with 13th-gen Intel processor launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 price and availability

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 will be available in North America, EMEA, and China. In North America, the Chromebook Spin 714 series will start at $699.99, which is approximately Rs 57,500. Acer did not say a word about the availability of the new Chromebook range in India. Also Read - Apple sees worst dip in Mac sales as pandemic-driven demand slows

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 specifications

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, which the company claims offers a 10 percent performance improvement over the previous generation. The new Chromebook Spin 714 is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life, and the company says that a 30-minute charge will give you up to four hours of runtime. Enterprise users additionally get Intel vPro technology, meaning slightly different hardware from the regular counterpart. Also Read - Acer Aspire 3 with Intel Core i3 N-series processor launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Coming to display, the newly launched Chromebook comes with a 14-inch WUXGA display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 100 percent sRGB colour range. Surrounded by thin bezels on all sides, the display on Chromebook Spin 714 comes equipped with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass with an optional USI stylus that provides different levels of pressure and tilt sensitivity. The Chromebook features a QHD 2K webcam with noise reduction technology along with dual microphones and dual upward-facing speakers with DTS Audio and a built-in smart amplifier.

On the connectivity front, the Chromebook offers Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a range of ports including HDMI and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Furthermore, it has an optional fingerprint reader, a backlit keyboard, and Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad. Acer has gone the extra mile by making sure the new Chromebook models have a sturdy body. The Chromebook Spin 714 features an anodised aluminium chassis that conforms to the US military standard 810H durability to stand up to daily wear and tear, resist dents and bending, and ward off chips and corrosion.

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 are based on ChromeOS and they support web-based and Google Play apps. For enterprise users, the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 gives access to Chrome Enterprise Upgrade.