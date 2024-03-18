YouTube Music to soon get hum-to-search feature: How to use it

YouTube, back in October 2023, expanded the portfolio of its YouTube Music app by introducing a host of new features such as Swipe in the Samples tab, radio and customised playlist to name a few. Now, word is that the company is planning to roll out another major update to the app that will bring YouTube’s popular feature, hum-to-search, to the YouTube Music app.

What is Hum-to-Search feature?

If you think that ‘hum-to-search’ sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Google first introduced this feature back in October 2020. However, at that time, this feature was available in Google Search and Google Assistant apps only. However, over the years, the company has expanded the support for its Hum-to-Search feature to its YouTube app as well. And now, years later, the company is bringing this feature to its YouTube Music app.

So, what does hum-to-search feature do?

Essentially, it lets users find new and old songs simply by humming it. For instance, there is a song that you like but only remember the music and not the lyrics. You can tap to enable this feature and hum the music post which, the machine learning algorithm will show you the songs matching the music. It is Google’s version of Shazam — an app Apple acquired in 2018.

Who is getting Hum-to-Search feature?

According to a Reddit user, u/Izmir_Stinger, (via 9To5 Google), YouTube Music’s Android app is getting the Hum-to-Search feature. The feature is accessible in a way that is similar to the way this feature is accessible in the YouTube app. However, we were unable to access and use this feature in the YouTube Music app on our Android smartphone. This means that the feature is still in the testing phase and that YouTube has rolled out this feature to select users before making it available to its users globally.

How to use Hum-to-Search feature?

Using the Hum-to-Search feature is quite simple. Here is a step-by-step guide explaining what you need to do:

Step 1: Update the YouTube Music app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Open the app and tap the Search icon on the top.

Step 3: Now tap the mic icon near the search bar.

Step 4: Now toggle the Song button on the top.

Step 5: Hum a song to find it on YouTube Music.