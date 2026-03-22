Top 10 air coolers under Rs 10,000 for Indian summer: Best budget cooling options

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Mar 22, 2026, 03:57 PM (IST)
The Livpure KoolBliss Neo Desert Cooler 90L is priced at Rs 9,499. It comes with a 90L water tank and covers up to 471 sq. ft. area. The cooler offers up to 43 ft air throw and supports inverter compatibility. It features axial fan technology, 3 speed control, and comes with a 2-year motor warranty and 1-year comprehensive warranty.
The Orient Electric Tornado 88L Desert Air Cooler is priced at Rs 9,190. It comes with an 88L water tank and uses Densenest honeycomb pads for cooling. The cooler supports inverter compatibility and offers high air delivery. It also includes fully collapsible louvers and comes with a 1-year warranty.
The Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler is priced at Rs 9,499. It comes with a 75L water tank and features a large ice chamber that is easy to clean. The cooler includes 4-way air deflection and high-density honeycomb pads for better cooling. It also has an Everlast pump and supports auto fill for continuous water supply.
The Symphony Jumbo 75XL+ Desert Air Cooler is priced at Rs 8,991. It comes with a 75L water tank and uses 3-side honeycomb pads for cooling. The cooler features a powerful fan with auto louver movement and CFD technology for better airflow. It also includes a 1-year warranty.
The HIFRESH 107CM Tower Fan is priced at Rs 8,999. It comes with 4.2L dual water tanks and includes 6 ice packs for cooling support. The fan offers up to 20 ft air throw and has 4 modes with 3 speed settings. It also features remote and touch control, a 15-hour timer, memory and aroma functions, and low power consumption.
The Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler is priced at Rs 9,699. It comes with a 65L water tank and supports inverter compatibility for continuous use. The cooler offers up to 90 ft air throw with high-speed cooling performance. It also includes a big ice chamber and comes with a 1-year warranty.
The Kenstar Dominar HC 70 Desert Air Cooler is priced at Rs 9,290. It comes with a 70L water tank and is rated 5 Star by BEE for efficiency. The cooler offers up to 50 ft air throw and uses honeycomb cooling pads with a 16-inch fan. It also includes an ice chamber, water level indicator, and comes with a 5-year warranty on the pump and motor.
The CG Norris 90L Desert Air Cooler is priced at Rs 8,499. It comes with a 90L water tank and supports inverter compatibility for uninterrupted use. The cooler includes an ice chamber, castor wheels, and a water level indicator for convenience. It delivers air up to 45 ft and comes with a 3-year motor and pump warranty along with a 1-year product warranty.
The Havells KoolStorm 80 L Desert Air Cooler is priced at Rs 10,399. It comes with an 80L water tank and offers powerful air delivery for home and office use. The cooler features Dual Flow Technology and bacteria shield honeycomb pads for better cooling. It also includes an XXL ice chamber, Ice Chill drip technology, and front wheels with brakes for easy movement.
The Kenstar Helios HC 90 Desert Air Cooler 90L is priced at Rs 10,190. It comes with a 90L water tank and is rated 5 Star by BEE for energy efficiency. The cooler offers up to 50 ft air throw with honeycomb cooling pads and supports three speed settings. It also includes a water level indicator, collapsible louvers, and comes with a 5-year motor and pump warranty.
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