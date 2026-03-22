Government warning for smartphone buyers: How to avoid fake, stolen, or cloned devices

Purchasing a new smartphone is quite a normal thing, and many people do not verify whether the phone is real or not. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre has provided a warning to buyers to remain vigilant. The advisory describes the ways in which individuals would prevent the purchase of stolen, cloned, or counterfeit smartphones. The future problems can be avoided by simple checks.

Why It is Necessary to Have a Verification Method

A lot number of customers only pay attention to the price and the features when they are selecting a phone. Nonetheless, failure to do basic verification can turn out to be detrimental. A device that has been stolen or cloned can cease to work after a certain duration. Telecom networks can also block it. In other scenarios, the purchaser can encounter legal difficulties. This is the reason why one should ensure that they check the device before buying it.

Check IMEI Before Buying any Smartphone

Checking the IMEI number is one of the most significant steps. Every smartphone has a unique number assigned to it called IMEI. Customers are advised to ensure the IMEI of the device is the same as the number printed on the box and invoice. Any discrepancy can show that the phone is not authentic.

IMEI can be checked by dialing a number on the phone, that is, #06#. The figure on the screen and the one on the packaging should be the same. This is the simplest step that can be used to detect cloned devices or tampered devices.

Always Verify via Official Portal

Once the IMEI has been checked, the user must cross check it on the official portal of Central Equipment Identity Register. The Department of Telecommunications controls this platform. The buyers should fill out the IMEI number, a CAPTCHA, and an OTP verification. The outcome will be to determine whether or not the phone is genuine or stolen.

There are also third-party websites which may assist with some supplementary checks, though official portals are recommended to be used in the case of accuracy.

Tips to Stay Safe

People are advised to always buy smartphones in authorised shops or reputable websites. One should also retain the original box and bill. Such documents are useful in event of any problem in the future.

Users must not accept deals that are too cheap. Extremely low prices can prove that the device is a fake product, a refurbished product, or an illegally acquired product.

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Necessary Precautions

This warning shows the necessity to be careful when purchasing smartphones. Fraud can be avoided by simply checking IMEI and using official portals to do this. Few minutes of checking the device will save money and avoid troubles in the future.