Microsoft Copilot chat app has a new feature that lets you make music with Suno. It is an AI music generation plug-in that can create full songs with lyrics, vocals and backing tracks, based on your input and preferences. Suno is powered by AI models that learn from millions of songs and lyrics, and can produce original and diverse music. You can listen to your song, download it, share it with others, or edit it further. You can also use Suno to create music for your videos, podcasts, games, or other projects.

“We are excited to share that that we have partnered with Suno, a leader in artificial intelligence-based music creation to bring their capabilities to Microsoft Copilot. Through this partnership, people will have at their fingertips the ability, regardless of musical background, to create fun, clever, and personalized songs with a simple prompt. Suno has been a leader in AI music technology, pioneering the ability to generate complete songs—lyrics, instrumentals, and singing voices—from a single sentence,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

If you find new Microsoft Copilot feature interesting and want to use it, here is a step-by-step guide on how to make music using Microsoft Copilot

Step 1: Open Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome and sign in to Microsoft Copilot with your Microsoft Account.

Step 2: Go to Plugins in the top-right corner and enable the Suno plugin. You can also click on the Make music with Suno icon.

Step 3: Type a short text prompt to tell Copilot what kind of song you want. For example, you can write: I want a pop song about a seahorse named Bubbles.

Step 4: Wait for Copilot to generate a song based on your prompt. You can listen to the song and read the lyrics that Suno provides.

