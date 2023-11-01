Windows 11 Moment 4 update now available: How to download

Windows 11 has received a new update, bringing a spate of new features, aimed at increasing your productivity and enhancing your PC experience. Microsoft has begun rolling out the new Moment 4 update for every Windows 11 user for free. PC users who were especially annoyed by the issue of doubling up chat apps and the cumbersome approach to accessing system components will breathe a sigh of relief. The update also brings a new feature that will help those who do not want to pick up their phones every time they have to text while working on a PC.

The Moment 4 update for Windows 11 users is officially known as Version 23H2. The tentpole features of this update are Copilot, which is Microsoft’s generative artificial intelligence-powered tool, and a simpler interface, which makes for a streamlined experience of Windows 11. Copilot has been in testing for a long time, and after positive feedback, the company is now rolling it out to all users. Copilot will be turned on by default in this version of Windows, and depending on how much you need AI in your daily chores, it can be good or bad. The Teams app has taken the place of the Chats app and is available on the taskbar. The Teams app also now lets you send and receive SMSes from your phone.

Apart from these major changes, the new Windows 11 Version 23H2 brings several under-the-hood improvements. Microsoft says these changes will make your Windows experience more streamlined and better. So, if you are convinced, here is how to download the new Windows 11 version:

— On your Windows laptop or desktop, Go to Settings. You can do that by either searching for Settings or finding the cogwheel icon in the Start menu.

— Click on Windows Update available at the bottom of the sidebar. If you have not already turned on the automatic updates, enable the option that says Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available.

— Now select Check for updates. If an update appears for you, go ahead and start downloading the update. Beforehand, make sure that you have a fast internet connection and enough space on the drive. If you are using a laptop, ensure it has an adequate battery or just plug it into a power source during the installation process.

— Your PC will restart but you will have to attend a few prompts for that to begin. After a few restarts, your PC will have the new update installed and present you with the welcome screen.