WhatsApp Channels polls feature: How to use it

Mark Zuckerberg recently announced four new features for WhatsApp Channels. The list includes features such as Voice Updates, Share to Status and the ability to set multiple admins. In addition to this, the update also brought a new Polls feature to WhatsApp Channels.

Polls feature in a WhatsApp Channel lets admins create a poll and subscribers to respond to them. The feature works in a way that is similar to how WhatsApp users create polls in individual and group chats on the platform.

That said, if you are new to WhatsApp Channels and you don’t know how to create a poll, worry not. We have prepared a detailed guide that will help you create a poll in your Channel irrespective of your device:

How to create a poll in a WhatsApp Channel

On iPhone

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the Status tab at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Go the Channels section and tap the Channel where you want to create a poll by opening it.

Step 4: Tap the Plus icon at the bottom of the screen.

Step 5: Tap the Poll option and then tap the Create Poll option.

Step 6: Under Question, enter your question and under Options, enter your poll options.

Step 7: Tap and hold drag item to change the order of your poll options by sliding up or down.

Step 8: Users can vote for multiple options on polls by default. To prevent users from voting for more than one option, turn off the Allow multiple answers toggle by tapping it.

Step 9: Tap the Send button to create the poll.

On Android phone

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android phone.

Step 2: Tap the Updates tab at the top of the screen.

Step 3: Go the Channels section and tap the Channel where you want to create a poll by opening it.

Step 4: Tap the Paperclip icon at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 5: Tap the Poll option and then tap the Create Poll option.

Step 6: Under Question, enter your question and under Options, enter your poll options.

Step 7: Tap the Send button to share it with all your subscribers.

On WhatsApp Web

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web on your PC.

Step 2: Tap the Channels tab at the top left corner of the screen.

Step 3: In the search bar type in the name of your channel and then tap your Channel to open it.

Step 4: Tap the Plus icon at the bottom of the screen.

Step 5: Tap the Poll option and then tap the Create Poll option.

Step 6: Under Question, enter your question and under Options, enter your poll options.

Step 7: Tap the Send button to share it with your subscribers.