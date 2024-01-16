Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Amazon India is hosting the Great Republic Day Sale in India. The sale began on January 14, and it will go on until January 18. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. In addition to this, Amazon India is also offering a discount of 40 percent on the purchase of smartphones. More specifically, the iPhone 13 is getting a massive discount.

Interested buyers can purchase the Apple iPhone 13 at a price of Rs 50,999 on Amazon India during the course of its sale. However, this price is available sans the exchange offer. Interested buyers can get the iPhone 13 at a price of Rs 41,250 on exchanging their old smartphones for the new iPhone 13. Apart from the discount on the price of the iPhone 13, the e-retail platform is also offering a discount of Rs 1,200 on switching to Airtel postpaid and a no-cost-EMI of up to Rs 2,792 on the payments made using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

At the moment, the iPhone 13 is available at a price of Rs 59,990 in India.

Apple iPhone 13

Talking about the specifications, the iPhone 13 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It sports an aluminum chassis with a glass back. It is powered by the company’s A15 Bionic chipset with a 16-core neural engine. On the camera front, the iPhone 13 sports a 12MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide angle dual camera system at the back and a 12MP camera in the front. It offers up to 19 hours of video playback time. For connectivity, it has 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 6. Additionally, it features support for spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG

The iPhone 13 is available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variant and in Green, Pink, Blue, Black, White and Red colour variants.