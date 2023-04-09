comscore
News

Want to take a break from social media? Here’s what you need to do

How To

Do you want to take a break from social media? Here’s a step-by-step guide of how you can deactivate your social media accounts.

Highlights

  • Social media space can get a bit overwhelming at times.
  • It is important to take a break time to time.
  • Users can temporarily deactivate Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Social Media

Image: Pixabay

Social media can be an overwhelming space and sometimes even a little toxic for people sometimes. So, it’s natural for anyone to take a step back from this constant conversation. One way to do this by deleting social media accounts completely. Another way of taking a break and detoxifying is by deactivating these accounts. Also Read - WhatsApp is making it easier for users to manage their contacts: Here’s how

So, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you take a break from social media, including Facebook and Instagram: Also Read - WhatsApp's new feature will let you share status updates as Facebook Stories

How to deactivate your Instagram account from your PC

Step 1: Log in to instagram.com from your PC.
Step 2: Click your profile picture in the top right and then click Profile.
Step 3: Now, click on Edit Profile option.
Step 4: Scroll down and then click Temporarily Deactivate my Account in the bottom right corner of the window.
Step 5: Select an option from the drop-down menu next to Why are you deactivating your account?
Step 6: Re-enter your password.
Step 7: Click Temporarily deactivate Account option.
Step 8: Click Yes to confirm. Also Read - You can now play games during video calls on Facebook's Messenger

How to deactivate your Instagram account from iOS app

Step 1: Open Instagram on your iPhone and log in.
Step 2: Tap your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.
Step 3: Tap more options in the top right, then tap Settings and Privacy option.
Step 4: Tap Account, then tap Delete account at the bottom.
Step 5: Tap Deactivate account.
Step 6: Select an option from the drop-down menu below Why are you deactivating your account?
Step 7: Re-enter the password for your account.
Step 8: Tap Temporarily Deactivate Account.

How to deactivate your Facebook account from your PC

Step 1: Open Facebook on a web browser and login to your account.
Step 2: Click your profile picture in the top right of the window.
Step 3: Select Settings and privacy option.
Step 4: Next click Settings option.
Step 5: Now Click Privacy option and then click Your Facebook Information.
Step 6: Click Deactivation and Deletion option.
Step 7: Now Choose Deactivate Account, and then click Continue to Account Deactivation and follow the instructions to confirm.

How to deactivate your Facebook account from iOS or Android app

Step 1: Open Facebook app on your iPhone or iPad.
Step 2: In the bottom right of Facebook, tap menu option.
Step 3: Scroll down and tap Settings & Privacy option and then tap Settings.
Step 4: Tap Profile Access and Control option.
Step 5: Now tap Deactivation and Deletion option.
Step 6: Tap Deactivate Account, then tap Continue to Account Deactivation and follow the instructions to confirm.

  • Published Date: April 9, 2023 5:29 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Dropbox's Shop is shutting down on July 7

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame, USB Type-C, more

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review: A well-built premium Android smartphone

Microsoft disables game emulation on Xbox Series X, S

Vivo T2 5G series: All you need to know about it

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows
Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature

Tech Updates/ launch

Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature
Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India

Tech Updates/ launch

Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India
Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search

Tech Updates/ launch

Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search