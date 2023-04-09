Want to take a break from social media? Here’s what you need to do

Social media can be an overwhelming space and sometimes even a little toxic for people sometimes. So, it’s natural for anyone to take a step back from this constant conversation. One way to do this by deleting social media accounts completely. Another way of taking a break and detoxifying is by deactivating these accounts. Also Read - WhatsApp is making it easier for users to manage their contacts: Here’s how

So, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you take a break from social media, including Facebook and Instagram:

How to deactivate your Instagram account from your PC

Step 1: Log in to instagram.com from your PC.

Step 2: Click your profile picture in the top right and then click Profile.

Step 3: Now, click on Edit Profile option.

Step 4: Scroll down and then click Temporarily Deactivate my Account in the bottom right corner of the window.

Step 5: Select an option from the drop-down menu next to Why are you deactivating your account?

Step 6: Re-enter your password.

Step 7: Click Temporarily deactivate Account option.

Step 7: Click Temporarily deactivate Account option.

Step 8: Click Yes to confirm.

How to deactivate your Instagram account from iOS app

Step 1: Open Instagram on your iPhone and log in.

Step 2: Tap your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.

Step 3: Tap more options in the top right, then tap Settings and Privacy option.

Step 4: Tap Account, then tap Delete account at the bottom.

Step 5: Tap Deactivate account.

Step 6: Select an option from the drop-down menu below Why are you deactivating your account?

Step 7: Re-enter the password for your account.

Step 8: Tap Temporarily Deactivate Account.

How to deactivate your Facebook account from your PC

Step 1: Open Facebook on a web browser and login to your account.

Step 2: Click your profile picture in the top right of the window.

Step 3: Select Settings and privacy option.

Step 4: Next click Settings option.

Step 5: Now Click Privacy option and then click Your Facebook Information.

Step 6: Click Deactivation and Deletion option.

Step 7: Now Choose Deactivate Account, and then click Continue to Account Deactivation and follow the instructions to confirm.

How to deactivate your Facebook account from iOS or Android app

Step 1: Open Facebook app on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: In the bottom right of Facebook, tap menu option.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap Settings & Privacy option and then tap Settings.

Step 4: Tap Profile Access and Control option.

Step 5: Now tap Deactivation and Deletion option.

Step 6: Tap Deactivate Account, then tap Continue to Account Deactivation and follow the instructions to confirm.