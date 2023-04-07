WhatsApp will soon let you share status updates to Facebook Stories

comscore
WhatsApp's new feature will let you share status updates as Facebook Stories

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature, which will allow users to share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving WhatsApp.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature, which will allow users to share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving WhatsApp. Also Read - You can now play games during video calls on Facebook's Messenger

Earlier, users could share status updates to Facebook stories, but they had to go through the extra step of manually sharing the update each time they posted something new, according to WABetaInfo. Also Read - Instagram gets a new Collaborative Collections feature: What it does, how it works

But now, due to this new feature, the process may be automatic for certain status updates users choose, when the option is enabled. Also Read - WhatsApp working on Telegram Channel like feature called Newsletter

In the Status Privacy setting on WhatsApp, users will find a new option “share my status updates across my accounts”, where they can add their Facebook account, according to the report.

Moreover, the report mentioned that this option will be optional and disabled by default.

Users will be able to enable this option within the Status Privacy settings if they want certain status updates to be shared to Facebook stories without leaving WhatsApp.

Furthermore, the report stated this feature will allow users to save time and effort when they manually share their status updates with Facebook Stories without leaving WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called “audio chats”, which will be available within conversations in a future update of the application on Android.

A new waveforms icon will be added to the chat header, allowing users to initiate audio chats, plus users will see a red button for ending ongoing calls.

— IANS

  • Published Date: April 7, 2023 9:01 PM IST
