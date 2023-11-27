Truecaller is a handy app that helps you identify and block unwanted calls. But sometimes, it may show the wrong name for your number or someone else’s. If that bothers you, you can easily update your name on Truecaller using the app. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to update your name on Truecaller on Android and iOS.

A step-by-step guide on how to update your name on Truecaller on Android and iOS

On Android

Step 1: Launch the Truecaller app on your Android device and tap on the menu icon at the top left corner.

Step 2: Tap on your profile picture or name to go to your profile settings.

Step 3: Tap on the edit icon next to your name to change it. You can also change your phone number, email, and other details from here.

Step 4: Type your new name and tap on the save icon at the top right corner. You may need to verify your phone number or email if you change them.

Step 5: That’s all! You have successfully updated your name on Truecaller. You can also see how your profile looks to others by tapping on the eye icon at the top right corner.

On iOS

Step 1: Launch the Truecaller app and select “More” at the bottom of the screen. Then, tap the “Edit” button next to your name.

Step 2: Enter the name you want to display on Truecaller when you make a call. Tap “Save” in the top-right corner to confirm the change.

It is worth noting that updating your name on Truecaller does not affect your contacts or call logs. It only affects how your name appears to other Truecaller users who look up your number or receive calls from you.

