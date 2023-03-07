It’s time for another festival in India and it means sending wishes using stickers and Gifs on WhatsApp is mandatory. Holika Dahan is on March 7 and Holi celebration is on March 8, while in some regions, it’s a day before. Also Read - Upcoming WhatsApp feature to let you set expiry date for groups

On whatever day you are celebrating, you might be looking for WhatsApp stickers and Gifs.

In this article, we will be showing how you can easily download and send WhatsApp stickers and Gifs to everyone to celebrate the festival of colors.

How to send Holi WhatsApp stickers

Before we get started, make sure the WhatsApp app on your smartphone is updated to the latest version. If not, head to Google’s Play Store and update the app since it’s always better to use the updated version while following tutorials like this.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the emoji button. Then, tap on the sticker option at the bottom, next to the GIF option.

Step 3: Tap on the ‘+’ icon to see all the available stickers. This time around WhatsApp doesn’t seem to have added new Holi stickers, which means you’d have to head to Play Store to download stickers from third-party sticker apps. So, in the sticker section, tap on Discover sticker apps.

Step 4: Now, you should see a list of apps on the Play Store. Download the app in which you think Holi stickers could be available. Or else, you can simply search ‘Animated Holi Stickers for WA‘ and download the first app, which is by Creative Zilla.

Step 5: Once you open the app, you should see all types of stickers including animated and still stickers.

Step 6: Tap on the ‘+’ icon and then tap on ‘Add’.

Step 7: Once you tap on ‘Add’, the sticker pack should be added to your WhatsApp’s sticker section.

Step 8: Now, simply open WhatsApp and tap on the newly added sticker pack. Tap on any of the stickers to send them to others.

If you are an iOS user, you can search for similar sticker packs on the App store.

How to send Holi WhatsApp Gifs

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the emoji button.

Step 3: Tap on GIF at the bottom.

Step 4: Simply search ‘Holi’ and you should get all available Holi Gifs.

Step 5: Tap on any of the Gifs to send them to others.