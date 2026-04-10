RR vs RCB IPL 2026 LIVE: When and where to watch Rajasthan vs Bengaluru T20 match online

The IPL 2026 season is going on, and today’s match features Rajasthan Royals against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both teams have looked in decent touch so far, so this is one of those matches you might not want to miss. Also Read: KKR vs LSG live streaming: When and how to watch IPL 2026 match on phone

If you’re planning to catch it live, here’s what you need to know about the timing and where to watch it. Also Read: How to watch IPL 2026 live for free: Jio users can stream today’s matches without subscription

RR vs RCB IPL 2026 match date, time and venue

The match is scheduled for today, April 10. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss is expected around 7:00 PM. The game will be played at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. Also Read: BGMI adds cricket league minigame during IPL season: Features, rewards, how to play

Where to watch RR vs RCB live on TV

For those watching on TV, the match will be shown on the Star Sports Network. You can switch between channels based on language preference. This is still the usual way most people follow IPL matches at home.

How to watch RR vs RCB online on mobile and smart TV

If you are planning to watch it online, it will be available on JioHotstar. For online streaming, you can open JioHotstar on your phone, tablet, or smart TV and watch the match live.

You’ll need an active plan to stream it, and once you’re logged in, it should run smoothly without any issues.

Things to keep in mind before streaming

Before the match begins, just make sure the app is updated and your login is working. It saves time later. A stable internet connection also helps, especially if you are watching in higher quality.

If you’re someone who switches between phone and TV, it’s better to log in on both devices beforehand instead of doing it at the last minute.

What to expect from the match

Both teams have had a steady start this season. Rajasthan Royals have depended on their top order, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have also managed to stay consistent with the bat.

It looks like one of those matches that could go either way depending on how the middle overs play out.

FAQs

Q1. Where can I watch RR vs RCB IPL 2026 match live?

Ans: You can watch it on Star Sports on TV or stream it on JioHotstar.

Q2. What time does the RR vs RCB match start?

Ans: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7:00 PM.

Q3. Can I watch RR vs RCB on mobile?

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Ans: Yes, you can stream it live on the JioHotstar app or website.